Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 28 September 2016 23:41 CET

Two EC Officers Killed In Gory Accident

By Daily Guide

Two Returning Officers of the Electoral Commission, who were returning from a workshop on Wednesday evening, have lost their lives in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Wenchi road in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred when the saloon car they were travelling in, collided head-on with a Sunyani bound tipper truck from the opposite direction.

The deceased are an assistant Headmaster of the Wenchi Senior High School, and a circuit Supervisor in the same district.

The two returning officers were returning from a workshop organised by the Electoral Commission.

Brong-Ahafo Regional Commander of  the police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent David Asirifi, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

– citifmonline

General News

Now there is only one thing we worship in Ghana and that's money. It dosen't matter how you get it. (SAID BY THE PRESIDENT JOHN ATTA FIIFI MILLS in his campaign in NEW YORK - CITY on the 23.03.2008)
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img