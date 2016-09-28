Two EC Officers Killed In Gory Accident

Two Returning Officers of the Electoral Commission, who were returning from a workshop on Wednesday evening, have lost their lives in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Wenchi road in the Brong Ahafo Region.

Eyewitnesses say the accident occurred when the saloon car they were travelling in, collided head-on with a Sunyani bound tipper truck from the opposite direction.

The deceased are an assistant Headmaster of the Wenchi Senior High School, and a circuit Supervisor in the same district.

The two returning officers were returning from a workshop organised by the Electoral Commission.

Brong-Ahafo Regional Commander of the police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), Superintendent David Asirifi, confirmed the incident to Citi News.

