National Best Teacher awards launched

By Hafsa 0beng/Mercy Manukure, GNA

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - The Ministry of Education (MoE) in collaboration with stakeholders has launched the 2016 National Best Teacher and School awards scheme in Accra.

The award scheme, which is a combination of the 22nd best teacher and second best school awards, is to reward excellence, professionalism and dedication to the teaching profession and the complementary role played by the non-teaching staff for quality education delivery.

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the Minister of Education, said the award ceremony is marked on October 5, every year to coincide with the World Teachers Day, saying many variables make for quality education with the teacher as one key pillar.

She said from the 2013/2014 academic year to date, government through the Ministry of Education has invested a lot to enhance the skills of teachers to impact on the quality education delivery.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the total number of teachers and schools to be honoured this year includes 36 teachers, 33 schools, 20 retired teachers, 10 National Service Personnel and three foreign volunteers.

She called teachers to reflect on their roles and responsibilities as both government and sponsors continue to make the right investment towards improving the image of teachers.

She also expressed appreciation to sponsors for their continuous support towards the success of the award scheme over the years and urged them to continue with the collaboration with the Ministry.

Mr Alex Kyeremeh, Deputy Minister, Pre-Tertiary, said this year's ceremony would be an improvement of the previous years as it would see an increase in the number of teacher to be awarded.

He said ceremony which seeks to motivate teachers would be held in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo Region, with awards like best teacher, first and second runners up.

He said the level of development of every nation, depends on the human resource and the quality of education provided and as such the scheme is in the right direction towards the development of the country.

Some sponsors for this year's ceremony include SIC life, Omega and Aktech Computers, RLG Communications, IPMC, Metropolitan Insurance Trust, NIB, Vidya Books, SEDCO, EPP Books, Aki-Ola, GIFEC, France Embassy, GNPC, UT Bank, National Lotteries Authority, Stanbic Bank, among others.

GNA