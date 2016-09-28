Strategic plan to change technology education launched

By D.I. Laary, GNA

Accra, Sept. 17, GNA - The Ghana Technology University College (GTUC) has unveiled comprehensive planned activities for the next five years aimed at repositioning technology education in Ghana for better transfer of knowledge and accelerated economic growth.

The new strategic plan replaces the old one which has elapsed, and seeks to adopt a number of initiatives to promote cutting-edge technology education, grow students enrolment, expand physical infrastructure, introduce new competitive programmes, embark robust research works and intensify international and local partnerships.

The plan five expands from 2016 to 2021 has 10 thematic areas and strategic objectives also touches on infrastructural development, financial stability, staff welfare and development.

The full implementation of the university's growth strategy is expected to make widespread national and global impact on technology training and positioning it as leader in charting the course of quality technical higher institution in the sub region.

Dr Osei Kofi Darkwa, the GTUC President, said at during the college's 10th anniversary celebration durbar that 'the programmes we offer represents hope for the thousands of Ghanaians who are looking for new knowledge to become the next global 'techpreneurs'.'

'There is no reason why a young man or woman from Ghana cannot become the next Bill Gates [American business tycoon] or Mark Zuckerberg [of Facebook] or Larry Page of Google,' he said.

The institution begun with 91 students 10 years ago but that population has climbed to over 8,000 students.

College authorities honoured and paid tribute to the founding fathers and hardworking staff and students who contributed in diverse ways to place the school as leading private university college and 4th best among all universities in the country.

'It is with great pride that I announce that we have reached a milestone in the history of our institution. 15th August, 2016 will be 10 years since GTUC was first inaugurated as a University College,' Dr Darkwa said.

'I take this occasion to thank each of you for being an important part of GTUC family.'

'What began as a small university has risen up to stand tall amongst tertiary institutions in Ghana with more than 477 employees in 5 out of the 10 regions in the country.'

'The University College has countless achievements and accomplishments; currently we are ranked as the number one private tertiary and number four tertiary institutions in Ghana. This indeed is awesome.'

He earlier urged state actors and corporate bodies to strive for stronger linkages between entrepreneurship, engineering and information technology to spur national growth and prosperity.

'For a developing country like Ghana, engineering, entrepreneurship and information technology are intrinsically connected to our development.'

The college's 10th anniversary is on the theme: 'Connecting the dots' and takes retrospective and prospective review of entrepreneurship, information technology and engineering education in the country.

Professor Kwasi K. Adarkwa, former vice chancellor of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, reminded tertiary institutions of their obligation to develop the human resources for the country.

He said human resource training moved beyond the responsibility of government to include stakeholders in education, private and public sectors of the economy for healthy national growth.

He expressed worry that only 30 per cent of qualified senior high school graduates gain admission to public universities and called for aggressive actions to expand educational facilities for improved intake.

