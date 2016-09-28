Don't sell your birth right to politicians - Peace Council

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Sept. 28, GNA - Professor Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC), has advised the electorate not to sell their birth right to any politician but rather vote on developmental issues.

'It is prudent for the electorate to listen to the policies and plans of the political parties and pray to God for direction to choose a leader to lead the country,' he added.

He gave the advice in Accra in a peace message video ahead of the December 7 elections organised by the Good Luck Africa, dealers in IT appliance, in collaboration with the NPC.

Prof Asante noted that the electorate have one person to elect as a leader and urged them to avoid the use of intemperate language on people who does not support the choice of their political party.

'We are not enemies, we are one people with different backgrounds and politics must not separate us, but unite us and respect each other's choice,' he said.

He expressed concern about the stakes of political violence in the country and call on all to stand up to ensure that peace prevails in all spheres.

Prof Asante noted that the country is blessed with natural resources hence the only way to harness it is through peace.

He said the experiences of other countries that suffered violence and conflicts are lessons for Ghanaians to learn from.

Prof Asante admonished Ghanaians to be tolerant and respect the views and choices of one another devoid of violence activities that would affect development.

He appealed to the electoral authorities to ensure fairness and transparency during the elections in a manner that every loser would accept the results of the elections in good faith.

Mr Sam V Muthu Partnering Director of Good Luck Africa said he was happy for the smooth transition of power after the death of the Professor John Evans Atta Mills.

He observed that many African countries use elections to foment violence and destabilise peace.

Mr Muthu appealed to all to do everything to sustain the peace enjoyed in the country ahead of the December 7 polls.

