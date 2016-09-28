President supports Japekrom education fund

By Dennis Peprah, GNA

Japekrom, (B/A), Sept. 27, GNA - President John Dramani Mahama has presented GHâ‚µ 10,000.00 seed money for the establishment of an education endowment fund for the chiefs and people of Mpuasu-Japekrom Traditional Area, in Jaman South District of Brong-Ahafo Region.

Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu-Adjare, the Minister of Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, made the presentation on behalf of President Mahama, when she addressed a durbar of chiefs and people at Japekrom to climax their annual Munufie festival.

The District Assembly also donated GHâ‚µ5,000.00 to the fund, set up by Okatakyie Amoah Aturu Nkonkonkyia II, the Paramount Chief.

It seeks to indentify and support brilliant but needy students in the area to further their education especially at the tertiary level.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said quality education offers the surest route to building the intellectual capacities of the people for their socio-economic empowerment and also remains a major social project to address under-development.

She said the fund would make Japekrom and its environs a learning society by developing the talents and harnessing the skills of the young people.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare indicated that using education as an instrument for change and development is a shared responsibility and asked parents to reduce the high expenditure on funerals and invest their resources in the education of their children.

She gave the assurance that the government would continue to provide the investment and the necessary logistics to make education accessible and thus improve the quality of life of the people.

Okatakyie Nkonkonkyia II commended the government for the support and called for the reconstruction and asphalting of the Berekum-Japekrom road.

He also appealed to the government to provide the necessary resources for the completion of an abandoned police station in the community.

