Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, running mate to the opposition New Patriotic Party’s (NPP), flagbearer, Nana Akufo-Addo, has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC), of resorting to the campaign of division through tribalism.

Speaking at Diaso in the Upper West Denkyira Constituency of the Central Region on Wednesday, Dr. Bawumia stated that, the NDC, realizing that the record of the John Mahama administration is a bad one on which they cannot campaign and win, have decided to seek refuge in the message of division.

He is however convinced that the NDC's tactics is destined to fail because the people of Ghana, will ultimately remember the John Mahama administration for its corruption, mismanagement and the hardship imposed on them.

“The NDC know that they have not performed. They know they did not work for us and so they have decided to preach division in this country with the hope that it will help them. They have begun and will tell you that the NPP does not like Northerners or this group or the other group so don't vote for them. Is this what develops a nation? If you have performed, everyone will know you have performed, you will not need to play one group against the other to win”, he said to loud cheers from the hundreds that had come out of their homes or closed their shops in the Diaso township to listen to him.

North will remember 'corrupt' SADA deal under Mahama

Referencing a statement made by the Chief of Staff over the weekend that Northerners should vote for Mahama because he is a Northerner, Dr. Bawumia wondered why the Chief of Staff was not applying the same principle since he is from the Eastern region, where Nana Akufo-Addo also hails from, if indeed voting for someone from “your region is what is needed to positively transform the lives of an individual or group.”

“Over the weekend we heard the Chief of Staff in the North saying that John Mahama is from the North so people from the North should vote for him; ironically, the Chief of Staff is from the Eastern region, so why is he not voting for Nana Akufo-Addo? The Chief of Staff thinks he can deceive us.

“The people of the North do not need the Chief of Staff to remind them that Mahama is their brother; the people of the North are witnesses to the corruption and incompetence. What happened to the SADA money? The people of the North remember how John Mahama allowed money meant for their development to be stolen by his people,” he added.

Stressing that it was ultimately about who can deliver and improve on the lives of the people, Dr. Bawumia noted that even though he is from the North, he won't just campaign on that fact but indicated that the most important reason why the NPP must be voted for in the December election is that the Nana Akufo-Addo – Mahamudu Bawumia – NPP is the competent and visionary team that can be trusted to change the lives of Ghanaians positively and bring the development, jobs and prosperity desired.

Dr. Bawumia who has been on a tour of constituencies in the Central region since Monday, was accompanied on his tour in the Upper West Denkyira Constituency by Member of Parliament for the Constituency, Benjamin Ayeh and NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Constituency, Samuel Nsonwa Gyan.

So far, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has visited the Gomoa East, Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa, Ekumfi, Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam and the Upper West Denkyira Constituencies.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana