Health | 28 September 2016 21:36 CET

Accra Psychiatric Hospital shuts down OPD [Audio]

By CitiFMonline

Patients who visited the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday, September 28, were turned away due to the closure of its Out Patient Department (OPD) to the public.

The hospital's administrators say they were compelled to take the decision because their financial challenges have worsened over time.

Suppliers of the mental health facility have withdraw the supply of essential medical products over unpaid debts.

Government has on many occasions starved the facility of the money needed to run it.

Although these challenges are severely affecting mental healthcare services, the incumbent administration in it’s 2016 manifesto, promised to build two more psychiatric hospitals when voted into office.

The Accra Psychiatric Hospital is not the only one under-resourced, as managers of the Pantang Hospital have similar concerns.

Citi News' Caleb Kudah visited the Accra Psychiatric Hospital on Wednesday and filed this report.

Since life is immitating movies these days, I am just going to pack my bags and live in a movie.
By: Afua
