An informal OPEC meeting opened in Algiers to discuss a possible freeze in output by the cartel. By (AFP)

Algiers (AFP) - The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has agreed to cut production by 750,000 barrels a day, Bloomberg News reported Wednesday, citing a delegation member.

An informal OPEC meeting opened in Algiers earlier Wednesday to discuss a possible freeze in output by the cartel, with the aim of raising prices which have fallen by more than half since mid-2014.