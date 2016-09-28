A law lecturer at the Central University Law School is questioning where the Electoral Commission (EC) derived its power to demand filing fees from presidential and parliamentary candidates.

Yaw Oppong says as far as he is concerned every public institution that wants to charge a fee from the public has to seek a prior approval from Parliament but Ghana’s electoral body did not do that.

Speaking to Dzifa Bampoh, on Joy FM’s Top Story programme Wednesday, the law lecturer said the Commission has a lot to explain as far as its fees are concerned.

The EC has been embroiled in a legal suit brought against it by the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) over the filing fees demanded of presidential and parliamentary candidates in the upcoming polls.

The Commission is charging presidential candidates GH¢50,000 and parliamentary candidates are paying GHS10,000 to be considered for the upcoming polls, but some political parties namely the New Patriotic Party (PPP), Convention People’s Party (CPP) and the PPP have threatened to challenge the EC.

The PPP has filed was an interlocutory injunction praying the court to stop the EC from taking that much money from the candidates until a determination is made about the authority of the Commission to charge the money.

The Commission has the discretionary powers under PNDC law to demand money from candidates. The money is returned if the party is able to attain 25 percent of valid votes and 15 percent of votes cast for parliament candidates.

Even though the PPP believes the Commission has such discretionary powers, it said the EC is being capricious.

Independent Presidential Candidate, Kofi Akpaloo who has also joined the suit said the EC is not following the dictates of C.I.94 which has nothing to do with filing fees.

“They can’t sit there and do things anyhow,” he said, adding he would send his aides to the Commission’s office Thursday to submit his forms without paying any money.

Mr Oppong said the Commission should have sought Parliament’s approval before going ahead with its decision.

He said although the Judiciary has the power to charge fees from clients it often does that with the approval of parliament.

“No money ought to be paid into the Consolidated Fund unless it is approved by Parliament,” he said.

Story by Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | Email: [email protected]