The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has denied reports suggesting that it has cancelled its planned Evening Encounter with the Flagbearer of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Akufo Addo.

A press statement purported to have been released by the IEA, said the encounter with the party's Flagbearer, had been called off due to his failure to avail himself for the programme.

But the Institute has subsequently released a statement saying it has not taken such a decision and that the statement is ‘fictitious and mischievous’.

“Our attention has been drawn to a mischievous press release circulating on social media and purported to have been released by the IEA. The release is on the letter head of the IEA and has the signature of our Director of Programmes. We wish to inform the general public and all well meanining Ghanaians that this release is false and fictitious and did not emanate from the IEA,” the statement said.

The IEA Evening Encounter series is a platform designed for political parties and their Flagbearers to interact with a cross-section of Ghanaians through Civil Society and other interest-group representation ahead of the general elections.

Nana Addo's Encounter postponed

Nana Addo was initially scheduled to take his turn on the platform on August 9, but the IEA in a statement released on August 4, 2016 announced a postponement until further notice.

The presidential candidates of the People's National Congress (PNC) and the Convention People's Party (CPP), Dr. Edward Mahama and Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, have already taken their turn on the platform.

The governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), has however boycotted the encounters claiming the organizers have disrespected them.

According to the NDC, the IEA failed to adequately engage them in their plans for the debate series and evening encounters ahead of the December polls.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

