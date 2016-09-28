Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
28 September 2016

Dansoman floods in 10 pictures

As the southern belt of the country enters its minor rainy season, scenes of flooding are to be expected as the rains expose a serious problem of poor urban planning and even poorer management of the environment.

Although it was a weekend full of flood across the country with one woman losing her life, a heavy downpour on Wednesday dawn left a devasting effect in its wake in parts of the nation's capital, Accra.

Residents woke up to find they could not get out of their homes as flood waters surrounded their compounds and taken over the streets.

Areas like Adabraka, Awoshie, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Mallam, North Kaneshie, Abeka, Dansoman and Odorkor to mention a few in Accra often get flooded with the least rain.

