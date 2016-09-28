General News | 28 September 2016 20:06 CET
Cabin crew praised for 'returning $10,000 to passenger'
Ethiopian Airlines has taken to its Facebook page to praise one its cabin crew for giving back $10,000 (£7,600) to a passenger who had lost the money during a flight.
It calls the act a "living testament to the highest standards of ethics and integrity".The airline does not give details of what happened.
People have joined in the commendation of the crew member, who the airline identifies as Roza Shiferaw.