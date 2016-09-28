Energy Bank Celebrates Customers

Energy Bank Ghana will from Monday October 3, 2016 begin its Customer Service Week celebration to appreciate customers for remaining loyal to the brand.

The weeklong celebrations will take place in all the 11 branches of the Bank in the four regions of the country, and will be marked with various activities.

Dubbed “Think Service, Think Energy Bank”, the objectives of the week’s celebrations are to appreciate and celebrate our customers for their continuous loyalty to the Bank, to restate and reinforce our commitment to efficient service delivery, and to raise companywide awareness of the importance of customer service.

Other objectives are to stimulate morale, motivation and teamwork among staff, as well as reward frontline representatives for the important work they have exhibited throughout the year.

As part of the activities, the best staff in service delivery from each of the branches will be honored and celebrated.

The members of senior management of Energy Bank would take the opportunity to interact with customers whilst playing the roles of Tellers and Customer Service Officers in the various branches. The close interaction with customers will create awareness of customers’ challenges in carrying out transactions, and afford the opportunity for innovative solutions to address service delivery and customers’ needs.

The customer service week celebration will climax with cake-cutting at the branches and presentation of Energy Bank branded gifts to customers.

Describing the importance of the customer service week celebration, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Energy Bank Ghana, Christiana Olaoye said “Energy Bank’s priority is to provide customer centric services to our clients as well as express gratitude, saying thank you to all of them for doing business with us. It is also a period that the bank will use to assess the quality of service provided to our cherished customers.”

“We believe that there are always opportunities to enhance service delivery, and we will continue to seek improvement through innovation and technology”, she added.

Energy Bank Ghana’s vision is to build a strong bank based on the timeless principles of loyalty and efficient customer service.