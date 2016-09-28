Some residents in late President Atta Mills' home constituency, Ekumfi, have chastised President John Mahama and his governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), for neglecting them despite several years of sacrifices for the governing party.

They poured out their frustrations when Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, running mate to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2016 general election, Nana Akufo-Addo, visited the Ekumfi Constituency on the second day of his campaign tour of the Central Region.

Speaking at Narkwa in the Constituency on behalf of the aggrieved residents, Seidu Adams, said the Mahama administration has neglected them even though they have voted for NDC since 1992.

Mr. Adams, a leading member of the NDC in the constituency, indicated that, he recently joined the NPP Campaign team because the governing party has shown total disregard for the people of Ekumfi.

He chronicled what he described as NDC's disrespect for late President Mills, and the role in personally played in NDC since the commencement of the Fourth Republic in 1992.

“The NDC has not shown good faith with the people of the Ekumfi Constituency. It is as if they don't realise that Prof. Mills was from here. Let me tell you a bit about myself, I began my activism for the NDC in the Gomoa East Constituency, which has today been split into two constituencies. I was a Polling Station Chairman; I was a Communication Officer, a Constituency communication officer amongst others.

“In 2004, I was named as part of the National Organization Committee which was chaired by Samuel Ofosu Ampofo. We worked hard in 2004 but didn't win and eventually won in 2008.

“I will focus on Ekumfi, for the last 24 years, Ekumfi has only voted for the NDC, we have stuck with the NDC and so my brothers and sisters, if we all admit that things are hard in Ekumfi and that we have not received our fair share of development, can we blame anyone but the NDC? It is clear that the NDC has failed the people of Ekumfi”, Adams added.

He said he could no longer be part of a party that continues to neglect his people to suffer whilst NDC kingpins enrich themselves.

According to him, he has already informed the NDC Central Regional officers that he will not campaign for the party.

“I told Allotey Jacobs (NDC Central Regional Chairman) that I will no longer be part of a team that has disappointed my people so much and made it clear to him that I will not only support the NPP Parliamentary Candidate, Ato Cudjoe, but that I will be at the forefront of the campaign to vote out the NDC,” he stated.

NPP will support rural communities-Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia told the Ekumfi residents that, the NPP's vision for the country was aimed at fixing the basic developmental issues that affects millions of Ghanaians especially in rural communities.

According to him, a Coastal Development Authority to be established by a Nana Akufo-Addo administration, will be resourced and tasked to tackle head-on, the basic development needs of constituencies along the coast like Ekumfi.

“God willing, when the NPP is elected into office, the Coastal Development Authority to be established will oversee the $1million per constituency allocations from the Capital Expenditure with regards to Coastal Constituencies, will ensure that many of your issues can directly be tackled so your lives can improve.

“With an equivalent of $1million or GHC4 million for the Ekumfi Constituency every year, it will lead to a major transformation in your lives. Moreover, the Coastal Development Authority will also ensure that our fishing becomes more worthwhile with facilities needed to support fishing,” he said.

By: Awudu Mahama/ghelections.com/Ghana

