Systemic oppression requires systemic intervention -Gender advocate castigates male political elite

A member of the Women’s Manifesto Coalition has castigated the political elite for supervising a system that works against women involvement in politics.

In a fierce presentation of her case for greater representation, Kinna Likimani observed that the perception is still strong out there that men are the standard gender for politics.

Citing few examples of unfavourable posture towards women in politics, she said even political meetings are planned without considering the inconvenience it poses on women.

She warned against having political meeting at night which exposes women to the dangers of the night or having meetings early in the morning when a woman may have to take care of her family.

She dismissed suggestions that women have to be strong to do politics suggesting that it is a misogynistic argument.

”There is no burden on a man to be strong. All he has to do is to show up,” she lamented.

If Ghanaian leaders were committed to following the Constitution there will be no talk of women requiring extra abilities to succeed in politics.

Making an affirmative action argument, Likimani said the history of marginalisation of women suffering must be corrected by pro-women policies to balance the lost and wasted years.

“Systematic oppression requires systemic intervention” she fired off on Joy News channel program The Pulse, Wednesday.

Story by Ghana|myjoyonline.com|Edwin [email protected]