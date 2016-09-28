Ahead of the deadline for the submission of nomination forms on Friday, September 30, the Electoral Commission (EC), has reminded presidential and parliamentary nominees they will not be eligible to contest the elections if they do not declare their assets with the Auditor General.

The EC in a statement said the “candidates are to take note of the requirement to declare their assets to the Auditor-General in order to meet the eligibility criteria.”

With two days to the deadline, only the Flagbearer of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), has come out publicly to confirm the declaration of his assets to the Auditor General.

Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom.

The EC’s statement also indicated that, the candidates are, among other things, “to also take note of the requirement under law to ensure that their tax obligations are met in full or the need to make satisfactory arrangements in respect of tax obligations with the appropriate Authority.”

Find below the full statement

CANDIDATE NOMINATION – FINAL REMINDERS

The Electoral Commission would like to remind all persons who have picked nomination forms to become candidates for the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections to please take note of the following:

The deadline for receipt of all nomination forms by the Electoral Commission is Friday 30th September, 2016 at 5:00pm. Candidates or persons filing on their behalf are encouraged to submit their nomination forms early to ensure they meet the deadline. Candidates are also urged to take the contents of the statutory declarations seriously, understanding the full legal implications of admissions made under oath. Candidates are to take note of the requirement under law to ensure that their tax obligations are met in full or the need to make satisfactory arrangements in respect of tax obligations with the appropriate Authority. Candidates are to take note of the requirement to declare their assets to the Auditor-General in order to meet the eligibility criteria. Candidates are to ensure that the following details are written in block letters on the back of the photographs accompanying the nomination forms:

Names (without titles);

Age;

Sex;

Political party/Independent (as the case may be).

The pictures should show both ears, on a red background and should be post card size.

Nomination forms should also be submitted with the requisite filing fees in bankers' draft. The Commission will NOT accept cheques or cash.

Political parties can make bulk payments for their candidates at the Head Office of the Electoral Commission. Independent parliamentary candidates can only pay filing fees at the Constituency level.

Thank you.

Signed: ERIC KOFI DZAKPASU, Head of Communications

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana