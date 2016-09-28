August PPI hits 11.1 %

The Producer Price Inflation (PPI) which measures the prices of goods at the production level has hit 11.1 percent for August 2016.

By this, the figure inched up marginally from the revised 10.4 percent recorded in July 2016 to 11.1 percent in August.

The monthly change rate for August 2016 was negative 3.3 percent.

The utilities subsector recorded the highest year-on-year producer price inflation rate of 36.0 percent, followed by the Mining and Quarry subsector which recorded 28.4 percent.

But the manufacturing sub sector recorded the lowest year on year PPI of 2.5 percent.

The figure, which were released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) showed that the manufacturing sector recorded the lowest monthly change rate of negative 4.7 percent.

Also, the Mining and Quarry sub sector recorded a monthly change rate of negative 0.1 percent, while the utilities subsector remained unchanged.

The GSS attributed the increase in utilities like fuel price hikes and performance in the manufacturing sector for the increase .

By: Norvan Acquah-Hayford/citibusinessnews.com/ Ghana