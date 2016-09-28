NMC calls on Citi FM, urges best practice in election coverage

Commissioners from the National Media Commission (NMC), today [Wednesday], paid a courtesy call on Citi FM as part of a working tour of some media houses.

The courtesy call was also part of the NMC’s engagement with media houses to improve industry standards as they prepare to cover the general elections in December.

The commissioners, Apostle Abraham Ofori Kuragu and Orlando Baëta, spoke highly of Citi FM and congratulated the station for becoming the premier English radio station.

Apostle Abraham Ofori Kuragu (L) and Orlando Baëta (M) with Citi FM’s News Director, Bernard Avle

“You came in when others were ahead of you; and in the midst of the crowd you have managed to distinct yourself… Also we are not getting complaints at the Media Commission like the others so which means you are indeed you are doing a good job.”

One of the new variables ahead of the 2016 polls, will be the prominence of social media platforms and NMC representatives noted the Commission's concerns with the judicious use of social media.

The Commission has thus said it is also looking to get the media and all stakeholders to engage on how to better use social media.

Orlando Baëta remarked that, the NMC is trying to make sure everything is “being done the way it should, and so there will be some kind of relationship so you can fall on us and we can fall on you as the need arises.”

Apostle Kuragu also underscored the NMC's mandate to ensure higher journalistic standards.

According to him, “by getting closer to the media houses, we get to know their problems, their challenges and we see how best we can firm these media houses especially in the run up to election 2016.”

Apostle Kuragu further spoke on the NMC's role in ensuring the safety and welfare of journalists covering elections as he revealed the NMC has been collaborating with the Police Service and a committee has since been set up to “ensure that the safety of journalists in the run up to the elections, during and after the elections are very much secured.”

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana