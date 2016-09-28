Hon. Abdallah Abubakari Was Absolutely Right, Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofejnr Better Appologise Or Else....

Our attention has been drawn to the publication on ghanaweb by kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jnr on the 27th September,2016 using derogatory words on our Parliamentary candidate,Hon. Abdallah Abubakari, by telling him "Don't be silly" because him (Hon. Abdallah Abubakari) did a kind gesture of schooling the twice defeated flagbearer of the NPP Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo the meaning of incompetent as they always wrongly use on the first gentleman of the country, his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama.

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jnr, it is very clear to everybody that Nana Addo is rather incompent and not John Dramani Mahama as claimed by members of your party. How can you be deceiving well meaning Ghanaians by saying John Dramani Mahama is incompetent but not your twice defeated flagbearer. It sounds laughable to every meaningful Ghanaian when your incompetent flagbearer says John Dramani Mahama is not competent.

Respectfully, Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jnr we thought you could have exhibit some kind of maturity in your write up but that has not been so because every member of the NPP don't always reason before using certain words on people though you claimed to be intellectuals. We are therefore demanding an unqualified apology from you for the derogatory words uses on him (Hon. Abdallah Abubakari) for telling your party the truth.

It is clear on records that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo is incompetent because former president J.A Kufour handed him a united party but he has divided the party into two. How can you refer to someone as incompetent when traits of incompetence is found in your own party. That exactly tells us that Nana Addo doesn't know the difference of competency from incompetent and needed scholars like Hon. Abdallah Abubakari to school him on the subject.

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jnr, I want to put it to you again that, what his Excellency Wumpini John Dramani Mahama has achieved as the president of the country within the last three and half years is far better than NPP eight-year rule. You and I know very well that John Dramani Mahama will always be remembered by succeeding generation for his unprecedented achievements for the country he loves.

Wumpini John Dramani Mahama have put in so many measures to make sure that the good people of Ghana are better off than before by constructing roads, building hospitals and chip compounds, establishing schools both second cycle and tertiary institutions, providing water, assess to better health care, better conditions of service and the massive infrastructural development across the country.

By so doing, our country is stronger and more prosperous than it was before. And through every victory and every setback, he had always admitted that change is never easy and never quick, that we wouldn't meet all of our challenges in one term of his presidency as was clearly stated by former president J.A kufour in his first term of his presidency. Wumpini John Dramani Mahama is even more optimistic about the future of Ghana than ever before under his second term hopefully as the president of Ghana.

Wumpini John Dramani Mahama has not finished with the better Ghana agenda or living up to the creed of every individual that all of us are created equal, all of us are free in the eyes of God with equal opportunities. And that is exactly what we meant by continuity with a competent president John Dramani Mahama rather than change with Nana Addo who cannot even manage the party he leads neither to talk of the whole country. In fact Ghana would not be safe under the incompetent flagbearer of the NPP Nana Addo.

Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jnr if you are rightly concerned about who is going to keep you and your family safe without acidification than the choice is even clearer. John Dramani Mahama should rather be your option come 7th December, 2016 but not Nana Addo who presides over brutal killing in your party.

My fellow Ghanaians, John Dramani Mahama has been caricatured by the NPP in the last three and half years. He has been accused by everything you can imagine . But we know what happens when you are under a microscope as a public servant.

Definitely mistakes will be made, just like we all do. That is what happens when we try. That is what happens when you are the kind of citizen Teddy Roosevelt of blessed memory once described, not the timid souls like Nana Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who criticize from the sidelines without offering any better solutions but someone like Wumpini John Dramani Mahama "who is actually in the arena, who strives valiantly, who errs, but who at the best knows in the end the triumph of high achievements"

Ghanaians don't need change and for that matter we demand an unqualified apology from you Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe Jnr for the derogatory words used on Hon. Abdallah Abubakari the northern regional minister and NDC Parliamentary candidate for walewale constituency.

Change is already happening every where in Ghana. Ghana growing strong, Ghana's greatness does not depends on incompetent Nana Addo but rather Wumpini John Dramani Mahama.

