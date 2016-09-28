Global institutions team up to eradicate rabies

Hohoe, Sept 28, GNA - Two global institutions have joined forces to totally eradicate rabies by 2030 as the World marks rabies today.

The World Veterinary Association (WVA) and the World Medical Association (WMA) seek to champion the extermination of human rabies contracted from unvaccinated dogs infected with the disease, in collaboration with the 'End Rabies Now' campaign, initiated by the Global Alliance for Rabies Control.

According to a release, it is estimated that rabies kills more than 60,000 people every year, about 40 per cent of whom are children less than 15 years old.

It said the disease is more prevalent in poor communities.

Dr. RenÃ© Carlson, President of the World Veterinary Association, stated:"Rabies is one of the deadliest diseases we know. Yet rabies is preventable if several measures are followed.

'Some of these measures are mass vaccination programs of dogs, humane population control of dogs through spay and neuter programs, community education about rabies and dog bite prevention, the importance of dog bite medical treatment, and availability of rabies vaccine therapy after exposure."

"We currently have the tools to prevent this devastating disease and eliminate the suffering of both dogs and people who contract this essentially fatal disease. Eradicating rabies is not an option. It is a public health necessity."

Dr Carlson said when a person got bitten by a suspected rabid animal, that person must seek immediate medical care and be evaluated for rabies vaccine therapy.

"If possible, the animal that bit the person should be examined, quarantined at an appropriate location, or euthanised for rabies virus infection verification by a qualified laboratory."

She said once symptoms of rabies appeared, the disease was nearly always fatal, explaining that, canine vaccination and responsible pet ownership were essential measures to avoid this fate.

Sir Michael Marmot, the President of the World Medical Association, said: "Many countries and communities have taken the right measures to prevent or eradicate rabies. But unfortunately the disease still kills many children in poor rural communities.

'Rabies is a disease that is very much dependent on living conditions. So improving living conditions and fostering public health services will save many lives."

The WVA and WMA enjoined all partners celebrating the World Rabies Day and raising awareness about Rabies worldwide to collaborate with the 'End Rabies

Now' campaign to eradicate the disease by the target period.

