CEDEPA launches project on peaceful election

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA

Tamale, Sept. 28, GNA - The Centre for Development and Policy Advocacy (CEDEPA), has launched Youth Engagement for Peaceful Election 2016 project, aimed at enhancing promoting peaceful election.

The project was implemented and funded by USAID to react to Early Warning and Response Data in West African (REWARD) project.

Mr Ziblim Alhassan, Executive Director of CEDEPA speaking at the launching ceremony in Tamale said the REWARD project was part of a broader initiative by the US aimed to enhance early warning and response systems to reduce the risk of violence in West Africa.

He said the Engagement for Peaceful Election 2016 project is to significantly reduce the risk of youth violence before, during and after the 2016 elections and to permanently transform volatile consequences in the Northern Region into peaceful havens for a sustained socio-economic development.

Mr Abdallah Abubakari, the Regional Minister in a speech read on his behalf advised the youth to renounce all forms of violence doing and after the general election.

He also counselled them to focus on their education and economic activities, which have the potential to transform them and also to improve on their livelihood.

He urged the security agencies to be firm, fair and approach their duties professionally and engage other stakeholders to ensure peace in the December 7 general election.

Dr J. Kingsley Adjei, Professor at the University of Cape Coast appealed to the Electoral Commission to declare free and fair result after the voting is account to prevent violence.

He also called on the chiefs and traditional leaders to come on board to fight against violence during and after the general election.

Mr Razak Saani, the Regional Director of National Commission of Civil Education, appealed to the media to report on issues that would maintain peace.

CEDEPA is a youth-led non-partisan and independent civil society organisation operating in the Region with a mission to empower the youth and other vulnerable groups in the society to enable them to be charge of and transform their own lives and destinies.

GNA