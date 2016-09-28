Kojo Bonsu Empire under probe

From Sebastian R. Freiku, Kumasi

THE IMMEDIATE past Presiding Member of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), Nana Kofi Senyah has called for a probe into the administration of former Metro Chief Executive, Mr. Kojo Bonsu, for allegedly overseeing massive looting at the KMA.

He said over the past two years, Mr. Bonsu had unilaterally supervised the administrative and executive functions of KMA leading to massive looting at the expense of the development of the metropolis.

The New Suame Assemblyman indicated that huge sums of monies drawn from various sources of funding, IGF, CSF, DACF, UDG, AFD, PPP, DDF and WSUP among others, have gone down the drain into private pockets, following lapses in the financial administration of the KMA, when the assembly was not properly constituted.

Nana Senyah said the KMA is becoming a big gold mine for government functionaries in particular and officialdom in general, hence the resort to Action Plans of the Assembly as conduit pipes to siphon monies.

According to the former Presiding Member, the modus operandi of the players at KMA, including departmental heads is that, some projects, whether completed or uncompleted that have been approved in an action Plan in a particular year are rolled out into the ensuing year's Action Plan.

For instance, in the 2015 Action Plan projects, which were approved for execution and to which funds were allocated, are rolled out in the 2016 Action Plan in duplication and the monies siphoned.

In the 2016 Action plan, an amount of GHc8,000,000 has been earmarked from the UDG for the redesigning of the Post Office Square -Ministry's Gardens at the Harper Road enclave at Adum in Kumasi, under an Urban Regeneration Phase I project. Consultancy fees are said to have been paid, yet nine months into the year nothing has started.

He also pointed to the approval of GHc1,900,000 for the refurbishment and modernization of the Okomfo Anokye Sword site at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Between March 2014 and 2015, the KMA launched a GHc1 million Greening Kumasi Project, under which one million trees were to be planted along driveways, open spaces and in some selected school compounds by 2017.

He said the benefits of the project were expected to be enormous as the trees would serve as fencing, wind breaks, beautify the parks/open spaces and driveways and give the city a green scenery for which the Forestry Research Institution of Ghana (FORIG-CSIR) –Kumasi, identified and nursed the tree species for school children from selected schools to undertake the actual tree planting exercise at the selected driveways, parks, communities and schools sometime in April 2014.

The Ex-Presiding Member said in May 2014, KMA also launched the -“Me and my tree” competition” under the Kumasi Urban Forestry Project (KUFP), dubbed Greening Kumasi project to restore the green vegetation, but in spite of the monies injected into the project, no trees can be found along the Anloga-Asokwa interchange driveways through Santasi, Bebre-Anloga junction, Anloga-Airport roundabout, Tafo-Krofrom, Kumasi-Pakyi Road, Kwadaso-Sunyani Road, Suame-Breman and Abrepo-Barekese.

Under the tree planting exercise, about GHc105,000 was approved metro-wide in both the 2015 and 2016 Action Plans of the Assembly.

Fifty thousand (GHc50,000) of this funding sourced from the DACF and UGD was to be used for the planting and nurturing the growing of 100,000 trees metro wide.

Another GHc25,000 was set aside for planting 50,000 trees along water bodies weaving through the metropolis while GHc20,000 was allocated for the formation of about 100 Tree planting clubs in 100 Basic schools to grow 200 trees at the cost of GHc10,000 yet no tree can be traced under the exercise.

Referring to the 2016 Action plan, Nana Senyah said the Transport Department of the KMA was resourced with GHc7,100,000 to construct three bus Terminals along three of the arterial routes at Kwadaso, Anwomaso and Chirapatre entering Kumasi, two of which projects (the Kwadaso and Anwomaso Bus Terminals) had earlier been approved in the 2015 Plan for construction at GHc2,050,000 each from the UDG.

Nana Senyah noted that, in spite of the abundance of expertise of paid Engineers, Architects, Surveyors, Estate Managers, Environmental directors and Lawyers at KMA, the Assembly fixed GHc100,000 for the procurement of consultancy services for the supervision and management of the controversial Rattray Park, which cost the KMA US$4.4 million instead of the approved GHc401,000.

The Rattray Park project was also allocated GHc100,000 to execute regular operation and maintenance from the Assembly's IGF.

He has also bemoaned a whopping US$10.5 million for consultancy services for the US$298 million Kejetia redevelopment project thus sidelining KMA's expertise to supervise the project and inflating the cost of the project which is likely to be passed onto traders.

Per the 2016 Action plan of the KMA, about GHc760,000 has been sourced from AFD for stencil street names and property numbers, data collection, processing and cleaning, as well as a further GHc1,000,000 for the procurement and installation of street signs.

In the 2015 Action Plan, an amount of GHc1,559,592.63 was allocated for the construction of 72 mechanized boreholes with overhead tanks across the metropolis but the said projects are non- existent, Kojo Bonsu's accuser indicated.

According to Nana Senyah, a total of GHc5,800.000 was allocated for UDG III prioritized projects which included the construction of drainage on Akwatialine-Aboabo River (WAEC-Aboabo station area), the construction of a drain at Danyame area near Miklin Hotel at GHc2,000,000 each and the provision of Street Lights metro wide at GHc1,800,000 in replacement of the Kumasi Airport Terminal.

He questioned the funding of the construction of an Assembly hall for Kumasi Academy for which an additional payment of GHc64,310.10 was raised in 2016 Action Plan and the construction of an Assembly Hall Complex at the Kumasi Wesley Girls SHS at GHc500,000.

Nana Kofi Senyah explained that all funds, particularly from UDG I, II , III and IV, as well as IGF have been released for the implementation of the said projects captured in Action Plans and that non implementation of such projects smacks of misappropriation.

He explained the charges of misappropriation and looting against the former MCE in the fact that the GHc1,420,000 difference in the cost of the Rattray Park was misappropriated funds.

According to him, even if the Rattray Park actually cost US$4.4 million, it was on the higher side and must be probed.

The former Presiding Member also gave hints of a court action against the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO) for refusing to probe alleged “serious fraud” by Kojo Bonsu in July 2014, when Maxwell Ofosu Boakye and Philip Addae, the Assemblymen for Abusuakuruwa and Kookoso electoral areas respectively alleged that the mayor was neck deep in dubious deals, corrupt and fraudulent practices in the proceeds accruing from the Kejetia Terminal and the award and execution of various contracts.

They also petitioned the EOCO for thorough investigations into the circumstances leading to the raising of final payment certificates covering the ongoing Assembly Hall project at Kumasi Academy SHS.

It is against these allegations that Nana Senyah is calling for serious investigations into the financial administration of the former mayor of Kumasi who resigned last July from pressure mounted on him by the Kumasi Traditional Council.

According to Nana Senyah, the KMA would go to court to seek redress as soon as it is well composed. He said the Assembly would also consider an action against the illegal appointment of the Ashanti Regional Minister to assume office as MCE to continue with the frivolous expenditure of Kojo Bonsu at the KMA.

The former KMA boss has reacted to the allegations saying there is no financial wrong doing regarding the $4.4 million reportedly expended on the Rattray Park recreational facility in Kumasi.

He described as frivolous and mischievous the allegations of financial impropriety against him by a section of members of the Assembly.

Mr. Bonsu explained that the fact that the Assembly's estimated budgetary allocation for the Rattray Park project were exceeded does not warrant the corresponding hullabaloo.

He said that the practice of exceeding budgetary allocations in executing projects is a normal practice in most public institutions including the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) provided the necessary laid down procedure in expending such additional resources are followed.

The Mayor, therefore, explained the Assembly's exceeded expenditure in the execution of the project in variations in the prices of some equipment which were mostly imported.

He said in spite of these, the Assembly followed the Procurement Act, Financial Administrations Act and all due process of law in expending those resources and that all the excesses incurred on the recreational facility would be audited by both the Internal Audit Unit of the KMA and the Auditor General in line with the laws of the land.

The former KMA boss also said there is no illegality in the release of funds to the contractor working on the Assembly Hall project at Kumasi Academy (KUMACA).

Mr. Bonsu indicated that attempts by his accusers to fall on the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament (PAC) to sanction him was alien to parliamentary practice and explained that the PAC per the Standing Order 165 of Parliament only scrutinizes audited accounts of various state institutions submitted to Parliament by the Auditor General.

Mr. Godwin Okuma Nyame, Public Relations officer of KMA, told The Chronicle that Action plans only visualize projects for possible implementation depending on the availability of funds and that once a project is rolled out into the plan of the ensuring year it means it has been accepted by the General Assembly for implementation.

He also emphasized that there was the need for consultancy services on all government of Ghana projects by construction firms to ensure efficient project management and that engaging services of consultants on projects was not strange.

Meanwhile, The Chronicle is looking further into KMA files regarding alleged deals in the reconstruction of Satellite markets at Asawase, Tafo and Atonsu under Ghana Urban Management Pilot Project (GUMP) funding said to have been awarded by the Ministry of Local Government directly to contractors.