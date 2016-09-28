From William Nlanjerbor Jalulah, Zuarungu

The Deputy Minister for Justice and Attorney-General, Dr. Dominic Ayine, and Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga East Constituency, says President John Dramani Mahama is second to Ghana's first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, when it comes to delivery of infrastructure, and, therefore, deserves a second term in office.

Speaking at the launch of his campaign at Zuarungu, near Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the law doctor accused the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) of trying to fool Ghanaians to believe that it was wrong for the current NDC-led administration to borrow and invest in infrastructure.

According to him, it is the same thing the ancestors of the NPP did to Dr. Kwame Nkrumah when he borrowed to invest in infrastructure.

“When Kwame Nkrumah built the Tema Motorway; when Kwame Nkrumah built the secondary schools around the country; when Kwame Nkrumah opened factories in this country, the ancestors of the current NPP said that he was borrowing too much.

“They said he was wasting resources and saddling future generations of Ghanaians with public debts, and by that time they had connived with the military to overthrow Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“So, whilst in exile, he sent a very short message to Ghanaians. And that message was very simple. And that message was that – It is only a fool that doesn't know that when you borrow and you develop infrastructure, the debt turns into an asset.

“The debt has turned into an asset; it is no longer a liability. That asset, in some way or the other, will generate revenue to pay for itself.

“Even if it is not generating revenue to pay for itself, people of the country will have their welfare enhanced as a result.

“As we speak now, the Akosombo Dam water is low, and we have a deficit in electricity supply. The Akosombo Dam today is not a liability. He borrowed to build it, and it has become an asset, since it was built in the 1960s.

“But the message of the NPP is to fool Ghanaians to believe that the e-blocks (day schools) that his Excellency is building, the 123 that are under construction, are liabilities for the people of this country. They cannot be liabilities.

“Are you telling me that the e-block in Gambiigo, when it is completed, it is going to be a liability? It is going to be an asset to the people of Gambiigo, and it will enhance human development of the people of the area. How can that be a liability?” he queried.

Paying tribute to President Mahama, his ministers and appointees, the law doctor said he has been able to develop his constituency in a phenomenal way, and recounted the construction of the Zuarungu market; ongoing construction of a modern library at Zuarungu Central; his personal supply of 10 boreholes and an additional 13 boreholes provided by the government; construction of schools at Duubila, Kombosco and Nyokokor. These projects, he said, were meant to enhance the welfare of the people.

Dr. Ayine also said: “I want to tell the people of this constituency, and the people of this country, that the negative message of the NPP is getting too much. I want to tell the people of this country that the NPP should tell us what they are coming to do better than his Excellency President John Dramani Mahama. They should stop the politics of insults. They are in opposition. Tell them that the insults will keep them perpetually in opposition.”

Mr. Albert Abongo, Upper East Regional Minister, who launched the campaign team of Dr. Ayine, advised members of the party that in spite of their differences, they should not hurt one another in the lead up to the polls.

Some NDC parliamentary candidates present at the launch included Mr. James Agalga of Builsa North, Isaac Adongo of Bolgatanga Central, Rudolf Amenga-Etego of Chiana-Paga, and Dr. Nawani of Nabdam Constituency.

Former Upper East Regional Minister Alhaji Mohammed Limuna, and now Minister for Food and Agriculture, was also present.