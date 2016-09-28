From Sebastian R. Freiku, Buabinso

Nana Kwadwo Serbeh Agyemang, the chief of Buabinso says the Community Day Senior High School, which the government has put up at Kyekyewere in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region is not the priority of the people.

He says the project would not help the people in any way, since there are not adequate housing facilities in the locality to accommodate students who come from other communities like Tontokrom, Asaman and Ewisam, who would have to be accommodated at Kyekyewere to attend the day school.

According to him, the Community Day Senior High School put up by the government at Kyekyewere is not a priority in the area.

Reiterating the recent claims by the Queen mother of Denkyira, Nana Ama Saara Ayensu, that Denkyira lacked development projects under the current government, Nana Serbeh Agyemang advised governments and politicians to use resources judiciously on projects that will benefit the citizenry.

“In fact, the Community Day school is not our priority,” he told The Chronicle in an interview at his palace, saying if care is not taken the project could become a white elephant since students who choose to go to the school may not get places to stay, since the Kyekyewere community alone cannot provide all the students to enrol in the school.

Nana Kwadwo Serbeh Agyemang, who doubles as the Denkyira Abuakwa Abadomahene said the 13 communities in his traditional jurisdiction lacked so many developments projects, such as boreholes, health facilities and places of convenience.

He complained that a health facility, which was to be constructed at Buabinso has been abandoned by the contractor who has allegedly run away with GHc40,000 belonging to the community.

The chief also indicated that the road network in the area is bad and accused politicians of playing politics with the construction of roads in the area.

According to him, Messrs K.B. Annan, a road construction firm has been working on the stretch of road from Dunkwa to Buabinso and beyond, for about eight years now, without any sign of completing the project, claiming the contractor is hardly seen on site when political activities are over.

He said he had made attempts to rehabilitate Dunkwa-Buabinso road by filling potholes along this road, but his efforts are always thwarted by the powers that be, with the claim that road construction is the preserve of government.

Meanwhile, Nana Kwadwo Serbeh Agyemang, who has been enstooled as chief for the last four years is constructing a modern palace at an estimated cost of GHc1 million, besides the construction of a durbar ground for the community. The chief also plans to construct about three KVIP toilets for the community next year.

Nana Serbeh Agyemang recently donated 500 bags of cement to the Nursing and Midwifery Training College at Dunkwa-on-Offin for the construction of a fence wall.

Pix 1: Nana Kwadwo Serbeh Agyemang – chief of Buabinso

Pix 2: Yet to be commissioned Community Day SHS at Kyekyewere