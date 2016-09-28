Baidoe Ansah Kicked Out



From Alfred Adams, Takoradi

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) delegates in the Kwesimintsim Constituency of the Western region yesterday showed the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Joseph Baidoe-Ansah the 'red card', after humiliating him at a parliamentary primary held in the area.

The sitting MP could not wait for the ballots cast to be counted for an official declaration of the result, as he secretly walked out of the conference Hall of the Obiri Lottery, venue of the primary.

While the sorting out of the ballot papers by the electoral officers were still ongoing and realizing that of his only contender was more that his, he secretly sneaked out of the conference hall.

Pretending to be receiving a telephone call, Baidoe Ansah, who came into the contest with a 'bruised reputation', left the grounds of the primary with his agents. At the end of the counting, Joseph Mensah, who bagged a total of 187 votes as against Baidoe-Ansah's 122 votes was declared the winner.

A total of 341 delegates were expected to cast their votes on the day of the primary, unfortunately 309 of them turned up to exercise their legitimate responsibility.

The Chronicle can report that the MP ignored warning signs from the delegates that he would be humiliated if he disregarded their warning and contested at the primary.

This was because the delegates were fed up with the candidature of the sitting MP due to the fact that since he entered Parliament in 2001, he had always had a safe passage as anyone who contested against him, was either disqualified or embroiled in one game or the other, which would lead to his disqualification.

This time round, the newly elected Parliamentary Candidate, Joe Mensah, dissatisfied with what was happening, had to resort to the court before he was eventually cleared to contest the sitting MP.

Joe Mensah was dubiously disqualified by the NPP on the grounds that he was ineligible to contest the sitting MP, because his party particulars could not be traced in the party's database.

Sensing foul play, Joe Mensah appealed against his purported disqualification but was ignored.

He then sought refuge at a Sekondi High Court to place an injunction on a planned popular acclamation for Joe Baidoe Ansah.

Baidoe Ansah also filed another writ at an Accra High Court to drag the NPP to Court because according to him, he was aware that the Steering Committee of the party was planning to hold a primary to select someone from his constituency.

He, therefore, wanted the party to come to Court to defend why a candidate it (the Party) had already disqualified could contest in its election.

Consequently, the writ of the MP and Joe Mensah was consolidated at an Accra High Court where separate writs were heard by the Court.

The Court, presided over by Justice Bernsako, consequently ruled that Joe Mensah was eligible to contest the sitting MP at the parliamentary primary.

This paved the way for the party to fix a date for the primary, which set the ball rolling for a fierce contest between Baidoe Ansah and his main challenger.

The Chronicle can state that whilst Joe Mensah went into the contest as the choice of the delegates, the sitting MP on his part, went into the contest with a 'bruised reputation'.

This was because the MP had no message to win over the delegates, having banked his hope on the allusion that the party would never allow his contender to contest against him.

That apart, the delegates saw the MP as one who may have engineered the disqualification of aspirant Joe Mensah.

Consequently, the clearance of Joe Mensah to contest the primary, according to the delegates, was an avenue for them (delegates) to punish the MP through the power of their thumb.

Perhaps what did the trick was the fact that the party's constituency executives and the delegates came out openly to warn the NPP that if it did not allow Joe Mensah to contest at the primary, they (delegates) would force the candidate to contest the seat as an Independent candidate.

.

