NPP manifesto launch moved to Trade Fair

The Northern Regional capital, Tamale, will no longer host the manifesto launch of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP). The party will now launch its manifesto at the Trade Fair Center in Accra on October 9.

Sources within the party tell Citi News the Tamale plan was called off at the last minute.

The NPP running mate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has indicated that the manifesto will place emphasis on job creation and creating and enabling business environment for economic growth.

So far, only the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the Progressive People's Party (PPP) have released manifestos ahead of the polls in December.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana