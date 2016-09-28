A communications team member of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) has vowed to campaign vigorously against his own party to lose the election.

The reason for this decision, Seidu Adams said it due to the deceit and lies propagated by the ruling party while in opposition for power.

The NDC man who used to be the right hand man of the NDC's Central Regional Chairman, Bernard Allotey Jacobs said his decision is a form of corporate social responsibility to Ghana.

“I campaigned vigorously against the NPP's good policies like free SHS just for power and I have regretted my action so

“I won't allow the lies to continue again that is why I have left the NDC” Seidu Adams stated on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme Tuesday.

The NDC man who turned the campaign of the New Patriotic Party's vice presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at Ekumfi Ekrofo in the Central region said he is now for change.

He indicated that the NDC's 'Changing lives; Transforming Ghana' campaign slogan is nothing but a catch phrase to deceive the citizenry.

Seidu Adams said there is voter apathy among members of the NDC because Mr. Allotey Jacobs is amassing wealth to their detriment.

“I left the NDC because of Allotey Jacobs who has brought disunity in the party. he has imposed candidate on us and we will vote against them in revenge” he added.

Seidu Adams man who claims to have served the NDC for the 24 years said nothing about his life has changed rather it has moved from bad to worse.

– adomonline