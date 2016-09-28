Video report: Social media and branding

The internet is said to be one of the greatest inventions of all time and has become a catalyst for business branding and marketing.

Ghana logged onto the internet in 1995 and now ranks 10th in Africa and 47th most connected country in the world.

Facebook, which is arguably the most commonly used social media network in Ghana generates virtually all of its revenue from advertising and from fees associated with its payment infrastructure, which enables users to purchase virtual and digital goods from its platform developers.

Facebook's revenue in 2015 was an estimated $17.93 billion.

Today, AM business explores the diverse ways social media is being used to advertise Ghanaian businesses and grow revenue.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Sheila Tamakloe | Joy Business