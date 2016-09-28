Police in the Northern Region have commenced investigations into recent clashes at Babator in the Bole-Bamboi District of the Northern Region.

Two rival factions, the Gonjas and the Moshis, clashed over a parcel of land two days ago. The clashes left a Chief priest in the area in a critical condition.

Speaking to Citi News, the Bole District Police Commander, ASP David Azumah, said calm has been restored.

He said, “According to our investigations so far, the chief priest alleged those who came to his house accosted him so he reported the case to the Bomboi Police and a medical report form has been issued to him to go to the hospital for treatment. We are currently waiting for him to return with his medical form for us to continue with the investigation.”

He added that “The place is calm, there is nothing going on, and everyone is going about their businesses without any problem. No arrest has been made yet, we are still investigating the matter.”

'9 die in Chieftancy conflict'

In July this year, 9 people died as a result of clashes between two feuding factions at Kiblima, a community in the Bole/Bamboi district of the Northern Region.

An opinion leader in the area told Citi News that the enskinment of Kilblima-Wura Suale Mahama by the overlord of Gonjaland traditional area triggered the bloody conflict.

According to him, residents of the community rejected Kiblima-Wura Suale Mahama and also enskinned their preferred choice.

They described Kiblima-Wura Suale Mahama's enskinment as an imposition on the community, hence their action.

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana