Tigo Business Partners With Microsoft, Lenovo And IT Worx To Offer SMEs A Range Of Business Solutions

Ghana Accra, September 28, 2016 - Tigo Business, the enterprise arm of Tigo, offering world-class Information and Communications Technology solutions for corporates and SMEs has partnered with Microsoft, Lenovo and IT Worx to support small to medium businesses in Ghana with relevant connectivity to maximize their operations and boost productivity through an initiative called the Tigo Business SME Empowerment Roadshow.

The partnership brings together an ecosystem of business solution providers ranging from content, connectivity, devices, software and financial expertise to help businesses build solid processes at world class standards and give them a competitive edge both locally and in the sub-region.

Commenting on the partnership, Roshi Motman Chief Executive Officer, Tigo Ghana, said, “We are very excited about this partnership because it’s the first of its kind in our market. As a telecom business solutions provider, we believe in providing our clients with tools that will make them more efficient, have greater control, and ultimately become more productive.”

The motivation behind this partnership was founded on the need to provide a creative alternative to multiple service providers, each offering a plethora of overlapping services to the same business audience. With this partnership, Tigo intends to develop a one-stop solution for smarter working for SMEs – one that would provide greater cost effectiveness and operational efficiency.

At Tigo, we are not only interested in providing connectivity, but creating a platform where all the major players who offer solutions to the SME ecosystem can merge and offer a one-stop-shop with tailor made solutions for diverse business needs. My key message to all SMEs is, you don’t need to go to any other provider to take care of your needs. Come to Tigo Business and we will take your business to the next level,” Motman added.

Each partner brings an array of expertise to the table. Microsoft will provide access to email, domain names, and basic book keeping tools under the Office 365 services. Through its subsidiary partners; ITworx, will provide a rich portfolio of enterprise productivity solutions, while Zepto will provide tablets with keyboards for easy use in stores, POS terminals and software solutions specifically designed for the enterprise space by ITWorx.

The Tigo Business SME Empowerment Roadshow will see all member organizations travel around key cities in Ghana to provide content, device and connectivity solutions to SME stakeholders. The SME Clinic Series provides a very real opportunity to make an impact in developing skills, professionalism and entrepreneurship within the SME community, through the delivery of cutting-edge tools and rich expertise, thus contributing positively to the country’s economy.

The Country Manager for Microsoft Ghana, Derek Appiah, noted, “Microsoft’s goal is to enable SMEs in Africa to start, grow and accelerate their businesses through affordable access to technology, world-class skills and innovation. We aim to help this sector sustain their growth, reach their full potential and turn their ideas into reality via initiatives such as Biz4Afrika - an online hub for SMEs in Africa’.

The Tigo Business SME Empowerment Roadshow will enable SMEs in Ghana to know how to make sense of these solutions for their businesses, have a solid understanding of the local environment and most importantly tap into the power of mobile and cloud technology to increase productivity, communicate and collaborate anytime, anywhere, from any device,” added Appiah.