Fire Chief Honoured By NY Fire Dept

The New York Fire Chief presents a plaque to his guest



The New York Fire Department Chief, Daniel A. Nigro, has honoured his Ghanaian counterpart Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie for his excellent performance.

The honour was bestowed on the CFO during his visit to United States of America for the purpose.

The honour, the first to be awarded a Ghanaian Fire Chief Officer, according to the accompanying citation, is in recognition of the exemplary performance of the CFO in raising the standards of fire fighting in the country and the African continent as a whole.

Under the tenure of the CFO, the stature of fire fighters has moved to greater heights and the efficiency of the Service enhanced through improved training and the acquisition of modern equipment.

At a ceremony in New York, the Fire Department Chief presented a symbolic firefighting helmet and a miniature fire tender to the CFO Gaisie.