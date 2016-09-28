Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
General News | 28 September 2016 11:41 CET

Fire Chief Honoured By NY Fire Dept

By Daily Guide
The New York Fire Chief presents a plaque to his guest
The New York Fire Chief presents a plaque to his guest


The New York Fire Department Chief, Daniel A. Nigro, has honoured his Ghanaian counterpart Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Dr. Albert Brown Gaisie for his excellent performance.

The honour was bestowed on the CFO during his visit to United States of America for the purpose.

The honour, the first to be awarded a Ghanaian Fire Chief Officer, according to the accompanying citation, is in recognition of the exemplary performance of the CFO in raising the standards of fire fighting in the country and the African continent as a whole.

Under the tenure of the CFO, the stature of fire fighters has moved to greater heights and the efficiency of the Service enhanced through improved training and the acquisition of modern equipment.

At a ceremony in New York, the Fire Department Chief presented a symbolic firefighting helmet and a miniature fire tender to the CFO Gaisie.

General News

SERVANTS MUST BE SERVED IN CERTAIN SITUATIONS.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img