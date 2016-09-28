NPP Tafo Pankrono Targets 80 % Votes

THE TAFO Pankrono Constituency of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Kumasi is working assiduously to increase the percentage of votes snared in the 2012 general election to 80, Member of Parliament (MP), Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has said.

According to him, this is to ensure total victory for the party's presidential candidate, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who has been tipped by many observers to win this year's presidential election.

In the last election, the NPP garnered 42,997 votes, representing 73.83 percent, as against 15,038 of the votes (25.83 percent) secured by the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the presidential election, with PPP, CPP, PNC, and other parties sharing the remaining percentage.

For the parliamentary election, Dr. Akoto Osei of the NPP obtained 43,561 votes (75.79 percent), Memuna Kabore Abu-Bakr of NDC secured 13,454 votes (23.41 percent), whilst Issah Abdul Salam of CPP and Faruk Muhammed Tankoh of PNC managed to bag home 314 (0.55 percent) and 149 (0.26 percent) respectively.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE during a health walk exercise in the constituency to kick start the NPP's campaign, Dr. Anthony Akoto Osei disclosed that the party's leadership in the constituency was working around the clock to achieve 80 percent target of the valid votes to be cast in this year's election.

He said the party's track record coupled with developmental activities undertaken by himself as MP would be used as a bargaining chip to solicit votes throughout the planned house-to-house campaign programme.

The MP asserted that football gala games had been penciled to open up the campaign proper as part of the strategies to activate structures of the party for the course.

From Ernest Kofi Adu, Kumasi