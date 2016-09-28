Woman walked into her house to find burglars having sex on her couch

Jamie Barnes was away from her house in South Memphis, Tennessee, for a few days. When she returned, she noticed her front door was open — and there were intruders inside having sex on her couch.

“I picked up my broom, I wanted to hit that man so hard,” she told WREG. She said when confronted, the man yelled, “I don’t know nothing,” while the woman tried to cover up — with one of Barnes’ dresses.

The man ran away, but the woman, Tonka Barnes, was arrested for aggravated burglary and is being held on a $30,000 bond, according to Fox 13 Memphis.

But before she arrived to catch the couple in the act, the intruders had “ransacked” her home; neighbors say they saw people taking out bins of clothing and trying to sell her jewelry.

"It's horrible in there," Barnes told WREG. "It's absolutely horrible in there. It's like they just had a big old nasty party."

She already wanted to move out of her apartment but now has extra incentive to do so. She did not have renters' insurance and has set up a GoFundMe account to help recoup what has been stolen from her.