Brighten Up My Life (Part2)

Dark clouds gathered at the skies, wind blew, cold appeared and found its way under the thin door into their hearts. Gerald Owusu was not able to hold back his tear feeling ashamed to let his son see about his feelings in this very moment to say Good Bye and let him depart into an uncertain future that could bring Hope and Death into the family house in Kumasi hearing from abroad. It felt for him like a roulette game, unpredictable, filled with emotions chasing each other at any heart beat that run through his body. For moments he wished never to be born like Job, turning his head into the hot African sand not to see and not to hear but then, the hands of his son Peter were in his hands; his eyes looked straight into his eyes for endless moments when hearts beat as one.

Peter Owusu got up his arms around the shoulders of his Father leading him to the entrance door. Feeling every second, he slowly opened it, kneeled down in the door frame, asked his Father for his blessings, received the warm hand of his Father and words of affection spoken from him over him, hugged the old man for the last time, turned around and disappeared in the streets of Kumasi, left for Burkina Faso into Mali.

His way made him pass through a small village in Mauretania. Elders of the village invited him to have afternoon tea with them creamed with fresh goat milk. They made him understand, their life was filled with hardship and offered them one daughter of the village to go with him to Europe and marry abroad. The seventeen year old girl was a real Beauty, tall, slim, with smooth skin, a small forehead making her look like someone that can think far ahead, well composed statute, round shaped at the right body parts with a smile bright to show her white shining teeth. With admiration was he looking into her wide opened eyes. His heart fell instantly in love with her, his brain stopped him from leaving the village with her. He knew, his journey was a journey of sacrifices until the time would come, he would be free to enjoy life. Peter Owusu knew from his Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, it does not matter the small beginnings we humans have in life, it matters how we end. And he was determined to end well to the extend, that he could one day share his happiness and fortune with others to impart them for their change in life.

“I can see the other side of the Sea, I can smell my future ahead with hard work and lots of money in my pocket,” did he stand at the Sea shore of Tunisia looking over the Mediterranean Sea. His life was in reach of his fingers, was there to fall into his hands to turn his destiny around. He took a deep breath, thought of his family back in Kumasi that he had left three months ago, all alone on his journey with no chance to contact them and inform his Father about his where about and progress made so far. At this moment he felt lost and lonely for the first time on his road to destiny, his knees got weak, his heart dropped, emptiness filled his emotions.

He looked around him seeing excited people from all over Africa having made it to the point of departure from Africa into Europe or their Lives end. Peter Owusu was convinced unlike the rest, he would ensure not to enter a boat that would bring him down on to the Sea Ground. Everyone looked over the Water to the Promised Land trusting somewhere out there in international Waters would wait Rescue Ships of European Nations to come to their aid in case their vessels would not make it to the other side. They all knew of the danger ahead but pushed any idea of turning back away from their mind, instead pressed on to finally set a foot on a boat chartered by Human Traffickers that themselves had no intentions to leave their countries to Europe getting rich every day Africa was poor. His heart was beating making him understand, he was alive and as long as alive always having a chance to enter into a better life.

Jose’ Martinez, former Minister of State of Columbia, a trained Philosopher, Entrepreneur and Man with eyes and heart for all the Beauty life has to offer, enjoying the Beauty of other women than his own wife, the Beauty of Buildings, Cars, Food and natural Sceneries, a Man with a sense and taste for living life to the fullest, looked around the Members of the UN General Assembly trying to capture their emotions, their thinking, their thoughts of opposition and consent. His lively and sharp eyes guided by a mind that had to endure a lot of hardships back in his native country and enemies on his way up to the Top of the United Nation, as newly elected Secretary General having to balance contradicting interest of various political blocks inside and outside the organization to influence them with his own personal view of the world’s unfolding events to offer his solutions for those problems, knew this moment in the history of the UN was no other moment ever seen before in the Auditorium of the massive and impressive UN Headquarters at the Hudson River in New York City.

He felt the silence in the room, all eyes staring at him knowing of this special moment long expected, greatly covered by the international media. His eyes looked down on the papers in his hands, a few pages only that would make the world a different place to be and change the face of humanity forever. It was not his character to be nervous and fearful, seeing the hundreds of eyes resting on him, he felt the heaviness of his duties on his shoulders making him swallow once, than twice, feeling the papers to read out between his fingers, History in the making was written down and it was on him to announce to the whole world what had been decided in the weeks past behind closed doors and on the Galleries of the UN Headquarters and in Embassies and Statehouses all around the Globe.

He closed his eyes, looked into his heart and soul, swallowed a last time, felt the strength of the world in his hands all over him, concentrated to stay calm and lowered his voice, than it was time for him to open his mouth and declare with confidence:” The General Assembly and the Security Council of the United Nation Organization have decided to take drastic steps to ensure Humanity is restored and unjustified human suffering ended.”

Eye brows rose up, mouths opened, Cameras and Microphones, Translators and Media Personnel were tensely listening. It was as if the whole world came to a standstill. Nervously did the Ladies in the Auditorium pull their hair, checked their fingernails, took off their High Heels underneath the tables while starring at Jose’ Martinez close to his lips ensuring not to miss any word that he was about to speak knowing that words change the life of people first, than actions set in.

“The former Colonial Countries Great Britain, France, Germany, Portugal, Holland and the political Powers behind the Development of Africa, Russia, China, USA and India have accepted their mistakes down on the African Continent. They all regret with deep sorrow before History of Mankind that Slavery was against any sense of Humanity and cruelty of the worst kind Humans can inflict on other Humans making Humans look worse than Animals as Animals do not know the Good and Bad of their thinking and actions.