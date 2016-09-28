Brighten Up My Life (Part3)

European Missionaries had served the African Continent with a way to believe that is not of the Bible in its deepest reflection, but influenced by the desire to dominate less privileged and advanced people for their own benefit and make them dependent on far developed societies in Europe and beyond. Christianity is a Believe for the once that know and understanding to share their knowing and understanding with Brothers and Sisters that do not see or hear to share with them in love the Good News and assist them in all humility to advance alongside them into a better future for all people to be included in.

Colonialism by the Europeans, and at a side note used to the advantage also by Arab countries in the North of the Continent, has seen atrocities and hardship caused to the Black People of Africa to make them second class Humans instead of Fellow World Citizens. Much was taken out from Africa, natural resources like Oil, Gold, Diamonds, Bauxite, Cocoa Beans; they all found, for small money paid, their way to Europe, America and Asia; in return cheap products, services and infrastructure, IMF and World Bank Loans, Food AID, Medication, Famous Singers and Actors from the Western World, NGOs, Volunteers and good advice, in the name of Humanity, were dumped unto the African Continent with little or no progress seen in the independent countries.

Political Conflicts, Civil Wars, Famine based on Climate Change, falling Commodity prices, exploited natural resources, devastated Environments, endless growing populations, Nations in financial disarray, Black African Politicians with heavily loaded Swiss Bank Accounts, lying with no shame in their eyes to their people by pretending to be the right persons for their assignments given, have taken a heavy burden on the world community.

Each and every day, during the past years, we have seen Thousands of Economic Migrants crossing the Mediterranean Sea to make it to Greener Pastures of the European Countries. They have no choice but either to die in their Home countries of hunger, or by a bullet, or undertake the dangerous journey across Africa to the shores of the Sea on which other side people live a life in happiness build by the right mind set and attitude towards their fellow men… they have only the hope in their hearts to survive until they reach the shoreline of Europe.

Helplessly European Countries in the past have sent out ships to rescue the Migrants in international waters before African countries only to observe the many dead bodies floating in the water rescuing some alive with devastating personal stories that break any strong man’s heart.

Trying to stop Human Traffickers was another helpless initiative of the former Colonial Masters to solve the problem once and for all as no hungry man, desperate to survive, can ever be stopped to engage in the silver lining to possibly somehow make it to a better life, or die anyway in his short life in Africa without his own wrong doings, seeing his life messed up in the hands of corrupted Leaders and Black African Politicians with no sense of a better future for them but for themselves.

Behind closed doors it had been discussed for years in Paris, London, Berlin, Bruxelles, Den Haag, Washington, Moscow, Delhi, Beijing and Lisbon that once again the White Man has to take control over Africa; but it was not seen as politically correct to mention it in the open having caused an outcry in their own Nations remembering the past and problems caused by them to the African Continent.

The Politicians, Economist, Human Rights Activist, Philosophers and Media with foresight to see the future coming, found the strength and encouragement over the years to speak out in the open, seeing each day more and more people dying in the Waters of Europe and counting the numbers of incidents in their countries of Anti-Migrants demonstrations and brutal attacks against them.

The Black Man has come to the White Man not because he is a bad man, only because he is a hungry man. The Hungry Black Man subsequently has come, unintentionally, to destroy the Societies of the White Man as the numbers are not to be absorbed in their Societies anymore for which reason the White Man has decided to go back to the source of the problem and fix the problems of African Countries once and for all, by this to ensure the Black Man is happy in his own countries with the desire in his heart wanting to stay there and enjoy life. The White Man therefore has taken the initiative to Brighten up the Life of Africans by taking Charge and Power back into his hands as a Servant to the African Nations, for a short period, until a Generation of Black African Leaders is ready to take over again Nations that can sustain their Bright Future for their people and develop on what has been fixed. It is not enough, and powerless to have thought, giving AID money and food items to Africa, that such interventions would brighten up the Life of Africans.

The decision taken anonymously by all Members of the General Assembly and the Security Council is, that this process should start with the country that got is Independence first, Ghana, to learn from the improvement and possible mistakes done in the process to roll out a program in the near future to change all other African Nations accordingly to that model and engage the Nationals as much as needed to take them along the development to learn from the Expertise and Motivations of the new Servants for Africa to be qualified to advise them on the specifics of their countries needed to be considered to make the journey successful…to brighten up the Life of Africans.

Party Politics or Ideology, of whatever kind seen by the years past in this world, will not play any role in the process to come, but entirely based on technical aspects to be solved and fixed to give every country in Africa back a Human Face for all inclusive to prosper. It is understood and well known this process will not be an easy one with many obstacles and oppositions to overcome…but the alternative is to see more people drowning in the Waters of Europe or being burnt in Refugee Homes in Berlin, Paris and London or to die of Hunger, Shame and Misery on the African Continent.”

Jose’ Martinez looked up, gave thanks, felt the heaviness of the words spoken in his heart, looked down unto his hands seeing them shaking the papers hold, tried to compose himself again to demonstrate strength and courage to the gathered world and eyes on him, took a deep breath and concluded with deep, slow, determined voice: “Let us all work together for a World that is a better place for each and every one to Brighten up the Life of many.”

Endless silent moments passed. Delegates from all Nations Member States had bowed their heads to listen to each and every word spoken; some felt as if their hearts had stopped beating for decisive moments. Hardened, intellectual minded Diplomats had tears in their eyes, their heart beats were running again faster than ever before ready for actions. They all got up at once like puppets on a string, stood upright with straightened back spin, looked confidently and determined towards their Secretary General, greeted the persons next to them, saying ‘Yes, we can, yes we will’, applauded for ten minutes with cheering words of hope and confidence.

Jose’ Martinez pushed his chair back assisted by an Usher from South Africa, got up, bowed his head in dignity and humility, stepped aside and left the Auditorium hearing the applause in his heart and soul for the rest of his life-time…Mission accomplished!

Author: Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde, Sakumono Estate, Block D10, Aprt. 9, Tema West, Ghana, phone +233(0)265078287, [email protected] , 25.09.2016