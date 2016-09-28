AU Commission Chairperson commends outgoing UN Secretary-General for collaboration and leadership

The Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Dr. Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has commended outgoing United Nations (UN) Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon for his collaboration and leadership in steering the affairs of the organisation over the last 10 years.

The two leaders met on 23 September 2016, in the margins of the 71st General Assembly of the UN, in what may be their very last formal meeting in their various portfolios. They took turns to express gratitude to each other for the collaboration and cooperation in working challenging issues.

Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon lauded the Chairperson Dlamini Zuma for leading an ambitious 50-year continental vision, Agenda 2063, and its first 10-year implementation plan. He hoped that both Agenda 2063 and the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals Agenda will be properly aligned for better implementation.

They exchanged notes on other continental issues of peace and security issues and expressed the hope to see their respective successors continue working together on these issues.

The Chairperson and the Secretary General both wished each other well in their respective future undertakings.