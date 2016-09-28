The Impact Crew: “Hypocrisy of Ghanaians"

Let's go back to the rhythmic times in our kindergarten school days when children memorized a poem entitled “when I was a poor man". An excerpt in the poem reads, when I was a poor man, my family didn't know me. But now that I became rich.......come and see the “abusuapanin". Hmmm, the neglect of those in need and the hustlers in our families danced to the tune of the aforementioned melody.

Before one will join the family of the living dead who dwell in the cemetery, we're all initiated into a lively family of the living who're supposed to provide its members with the needed love and support. On the Contrary, in our part of the world where we find ourselves particularly our immediate extended families, they appreciate and will do everything in and outside their capacity to eulogies the dead in a hypocritical manner to the masses.

“Weep, weep alone and laugh, laugh with the world” was a quotation I heard during my secondary school days of which I can never forget. Simply, the land of my birth recognizes those who have been able to make it in life. People will sing songs of praises wherever such “rich” people step foot. Nonetheless, the multitude of human race were not born rich, however, through gradual process, hard work and support from both internal and external sources, their names are now on the lips of many people. I wish you can do a small survey or investigation to attest to what I am saying. Look around your community and approach the so called “rich” men and women.

They all have stories to share as a result of how they were able to penetrate through life, however, their success stories will definitely have an element of a “support” they received while climbing the ladder. No one is self-sufficient nor useless. Admit that! The belief is that, given the tender loving care, every person is capable of making a positive impact in our community, society and the country at large.

In respect to this article, I tried to make some enquiries at some funeral grounds I deliberately attended because of evidence. I never bothered to attend the advertised types in the media but the ordinary ones. To my surprise, I found the corpse lay-in-state with an expensive suit. Meanwhile, when the man was alive, throughout his entire life, he never had money to even buy “kente cloth" and no family member also assisted him to even have the good taste of life. Unfortunately, this is the part of the world in which we live in. Nobody wants to associate himself with the poor. I can’t really blame the society that much because even in our various chapels, the poor are not well recognized. How many Pastors devote their time and energy to regularly pay visit to the poor? Be sincere to yourself. When was the last time your Pastor paid you a visit? Even the intensity of prayer by most of our contemporary men of God to the rich is different from that of the poor!

There’s a saying in Akan which goes “Abusua dɔ εfunu”. Which translates: The family enjoys in the dead. Truly, in the Akan society, whenever you see a family house being renovated getting to the end of the month, it means there’s an impending funeral ceremony. Sadly, before the person’s demise, the family house was there in its poor or dilapidated state. Likewise, the family head never bothered to go in for a loan to support those in need in the family.

However, immediately there an impending funeral in the Akan society, come and see the “abusuapanin" in his quest to make drastic changes in the family in every aspect hoping to get it back in ten folds through tribute from sympathizers. This hypocrisy must stop! Meaning, we are all victims of the situation, although some are still generous and their blessings from God still awaits them. If there’s any kindness and love to show to your fellow brother or sister, do it when he or she is alive. It’s useless to me to show that hypocritical love when that person is lying motionless in-state.

Adu Sarpeah

[email protected]

0241210870/0506140870

UCC