One shot dead at Nungua

One person has been shot dead and another injured following a misun­derstanding over a half plot of land at Coco Beach, Nungua in Accra.

The deceased person, identified by the police only as Razak, is alleged to be among three armed men who attacked one Bisinark Attoh over the piece of land.

The said land has been under litigation between Bismark Attoh and Ebenez­er Ekow Agaim for years now, according to police reports.

An injured person, also identified only as Ansah, is on admission at the 37 Mili­tary Hospital receiving treatment.

The body of Razak been deposited at the Poilce Hospital for preservation.

Police reports indicated that the three armed men were allegedly led by one Ebenezer Ekow Agaim, one of the litigants at Coco Beach, Nungua.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Effia Tenge said the incident occurred on Mon­day, September 26, 2016 at about 7:15 pm.

She said the three men, armed with knives, went to the house of Bismark Attoh and allegedly attacked him over the said disputed land.

She said unknown to the three men, Attoh was armed with a pump action gun and immediately they attacked him, he fired the weapon indiscriminately at them.

In the course of the melee, Attoh allegedly shot and killed one of the three men in the process.

Ansah also sustained gunshot injuries but Agaim was able to escape.

ASP Effia Tenge said the Nungua police later received a distress call from some neighbours upon hearing the gunshots and had since arrested Agaim and Attoh to help investi­gate the matter.

The police also retrieved the pump action gun used by Attoh, two empty shells and three knives.

Further investigations revealed that Agaim had earlier led a group of men to the litigated land to offload a truck full of stones.

Attoh allegedly went there to confront them and he was beaten mercilessly by the gang.

This made him arm himself when they visited his house to attack him and succeeded in shooting one of his attackers.