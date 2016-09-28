Today's front page: Wednesday, September 28, 2016

TERKPER SOAKS IN MOODY’S OPTIMISTIC RATING

Finance Minister, Seth Terkper, is upbeat other rating agencies like Fitch and Standards and Poors, will follow suit and give Ghana positive grades, after Moody’s last Friday upgraded the country’s sovereign rating to a B3, with a stable outlook.

HOUSING FINANCE CAB BE CHEAPER – BANKER ARGUES

Long-term funds could drastically reduce the cost of mortgages, Head of Commercial Banking at Stanbic Bank, Abdl-Jaleel Hussein, has said, urging his peers in the banking industry

‘EXIM BANK CAN BE TRANSFORMATIVE’

The newly established Ghana Export-Import Bank can boost exports and reduce the country’s balance of trade deficit, except that it has to be properly structured and well-funded, Franklin Belnye, an advisor to the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, has said.

MAHAMA IS BAD DRIVER – BAWUMIA LASHES

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia says President John Mahama is an ‘incompetent driver’ whose mandate should not be renewed on December 7.

JOE- BAIDOE ANSAH LOSES

The dream of Joe Baidoe-Ansah, the incumbent MP for Kwesimintsim in the Western Region to represent his constituents in the country’s legislative assembly for the fifth consecutive term was cut short during the party’s primary in the constituency yesterday.

BLOWS AT KMA OVER PM ELECTION

Members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly yesterday openly traded punches over what had been termed trivial issues.

QUALITY OF EDUCATION DECLINING BUT ACCESS IMPROVING – ISSER

The quality of education at all levels of the academic stream declined in 2015 “as a result of increased access not matched by increased funding,” a report published by the Institute of Statistical, Social and Economic Research has indicated.

SHS POSTINGS OUT TOMORROW

Barring any last-minute change, the Ghana Education Service will release the Computerised School Selection and Placement System posting for SHS candidates tomorrow.

REVIEW USE OF OIL CASH

Three civil society groups have charged the government to put Ghana’s portion of petroleum revenue allocated for spending through the national budget every year to optimal use so as to help bring about the needed socio-economic development of Ghana.

MOODY’S POSTIVE RATING IN GHANA A REFLECTION OF ECONOMY – TERKPER

Finance Minister Seth Terkper is optimistic recent revision of Ghana’s Long Term Bond Ratings from negative to stable by international Credit Ratings Agency, Moody’s will influence Ghana’s economic outlook.

INVESTORS SCARED OF BAD ECONOMY – AKUFO-ADDO

The flagbearer of the opposition NPP has said a lot of Ghanaian and foreign investors are afraid to invest in as the unfriendly business environment.

