Dalex Finance donates GH¢50,000 to St. Andrew Hospital

Dalex Finance (Business of the Year), has donated GH¢50,000 to the St. Andrew Hospital, Kordiabe, a rural community near Shai Hills in the Eastern region.

This is the second instalment of a Ghc 300,000 pledge. The 30 beds and a theatre were inaugurated at a colourful and moving ceremony at Kordiabe.

Thirteen years ago, a small clinic, St Andrews Clinic, was established by the Catholic Church. Unfortunately, the needs of the community, over 16,000 outpatient visits per annum, have outgrown the clinic. It, therefore, became necessary to build a hospital.

Dalex Finance has been involved with the project since 2015. Last year, the company sponsored a benefit breakfast in aid of the project. This raised over Ghc120,000.

Mr Thompson (CEO, Dalex Finance, Businessman of the Year) leveraged his contacts to get non-Catholics (including Muslims, Buddhists and atheists) to contribute to the project. Mr Thompson also chaired the 2015 Christ the King Harvest and has committed to chair the 2016 and 2017 harvests.

Speaking at the inauguration, Mr Kenneth Thompson expressed his appreciation to the Catholic Church and Rev. Fr. Father Campbell (Parish Priest, Christ the King Parish) in particular, for giving Dalex Finance the opportunity to “….change lives”. He spoke about Fr.Campbell’s credibility as a ‘philanthropist’, who “…. gave all and expected nothing…”. He was also glad that all the money contributed was going directly to the project.

Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, the second lady of the Republic of Ghana who was also present, donated medical supplies and equipment to the hospital.

She encouraged institutions and individuals to contribute to this worthy course. She charged the staff and indigenes of Kordiabe and its environs to take good care of the facility and treat it as their own. Fr. Campbell thanked all the project partners and urged them to continue the good work.

