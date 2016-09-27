UK delegation on a business trip to Nigeria and Ghana

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - Representatives from energy, infrastructure and education and training companies will be participating in the Department for International Trade (DIT) London trade mission to Nigeria and Ghana, taking place September 25-30.

A statement issued by the British High Commission in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency said this year's mission would be led by Carl Woolf, International Trade Adviser, Department for International Trade, London Region.

Commenting, Carl Woolf said: "We are delighted to bring UK companies to these two markets."

"British companies, mainly from London, will be visiting Lagos and Accra with a view to establishing long-term business relations and gain deeper understanding of business practices in both markets.

"Our delegates, who bring a wide range of products, service and expertise, will be meeting with their Nigerian and Ghanaian counterparts who represent a variety of companies and organisations.

"I welcome this opportunity to develop trade links between West Africa and UK delegates."

The statement said as part of the European Regional Development Funds (ERDF) Global Growth Project, the mission aims at enhancing the competitiveness of London SMEs in international markets.

It said the mission participants have a range of objectives, including looking for local representatives, qualified distributors or agents and clients.

The DIT has an overall responsibility for promoting UK trade across the world and attracting foreign investment to our shores.

It is a specialised body with significant new trade negotiating capacity, taking on the responsibilities of UK Trade and Investment, along with the relevant trade functions of the former Department for Business, Innovation and Skills.

It also has oversight of UK Export Finance and UKTIs Defence and Security Organisation.

DIT works to promote UK exports of goods and services, to support a growing economy that creates wealth for all, supports jobs and meets their wider national interests.

It delivers the best international trading framework for the UK outside the EU, including through building their capacity to negotiate and administer a national trade policy; and maximise opportunities for wealth creation through supporting Foreign Direct Investment, with a renewed focus on outward overseas direct investment.

The ERDF is responsible for the management of the EU funding which stimulates regional economic development.

GNA