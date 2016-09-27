Gifty Bingley wins CSR practitioner of the year

By Kodjo Adams, GNA

Accra, Sept.27, GNA - Mrs Gifty Osei-Boakye Bingley, Director of Corporate Social Responsibility, Tigo Ghana has been adjudged Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Practitioner of the year.

Mrs Bingley is an astute professional with deep passion for social responsibility and environmental protection.

She was instrumental to Tigo Ghana's partnership with the Births and Death Registry and UNICEF Ghana to automate the registration of new births in the country using mobile phone and tablets.

Mrs Lucy Quist, Chief Executive Officer of Airtel emerge the CSR CEO of the year for her selfless contribution in the sector.

MTN Ghana maintained its position as the CSR Company of the year and won the CSR Telecom of the year.

Other award winners included Fidelity Bank, the CSR Bank of the year, Unilever Ghana, CSR Manufacturing Company of the year and CSR award for Greening and Environment Protection, Huawei Technologies, CSR ICT Company of the year, Vodafone Ghana, best CSR in Health, and Airtel Ghana as best CSR in Education, while Data Bank won the CSR non-Banking Financial institution of the year.

Guinness Ghana won the CSR Fast Moving Consumer Goods of the year and the CSR for production standardization, Odebrecht Engineering of the year, Kosmos Energy won the CSR Extractive Company, Samba Foods winning the CSR SME Company of the year and Vodafone Ghana as CSR safety and Wellbeing of the year.

The rest were Coconut Grove Beach Resort as CSR Hospitality organisation, Price Water House Coopers Ghana won the consultancy company of the year the New Crystal Hospital, Melcom Group, Wire Weaving Industries and IPMC Ghana.

Mr Joe Tackie, Chief Executive Officer of the Private Sector Development Strategy noted that development is a collaborative effort that requires commitment to standards.

He said as government is striking to create the enabling environment for businesses, other stakeholders expect that businesses remain socially responsible and embrace sustainable practices.

Mr Anthony Sikpa, President of the Association of Ghanaian Exporters urged companies to embrace the triple bottomline approach to sustainability irrespective of the challenges the face.

The Awards were organised by the Centre for CSR West Africa, and supported by the Association of Ghana Industries, Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, JICA, Plan International, Westkomm and the Ghana CSR Diary Magazine.

Mr Kojo Bode-Williams, Lead Project Manager for the Awards, said this year's edition was competitive because 120 entries were submitted and for thorough and competitive vetting and verification process.

He noted that the Awards sought to identify, verify, evaluate and reward socially-responsible activities of companies in the country and across the sub-region, as they contributed to national and sub-regional growth, sustainability and prosperity.

Mr Bode-Williams said companies are beginning to understand and appreciate social responsibility and sustainability as well as the effort to respond to the needs of society and the environment.

