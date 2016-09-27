Zoomlion awards Presby SSNIT Model school in Wa

By Prosper K. Kuorsoh, GNA

Wa, Sept. 27, GNA - Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a private sanitation and waste management company, has presented items valued at GHâ‚µ5,000.00 to the Presby SSNIT Model Junior High School in Wa.

The presentation was to honour the school for placing third in the National Sanitation 'What do you know' quiz competition organised by Zoomlion Foundation.

The items include, one laptop computer each for the Patron of the Zoomkids Club in the school and the two participants of the competition.

The rest are one printer, 100 pens, 40 exercise books, three wheel barrows, five rakes, seven shovels and 10 boxes of nose mask for the school.

Mr Edmond Vidjah, Acting Upper West Regional Manager of Zoomlion Ghana Limited, said the competition was organised to mark the 10th Anniversary of the company.

He thanked the school especially the participants of the competition for their interest in sanitation issues, which made them achieve such an enviable feat.

He said the school throughout the journey placed first in the regional, second in the zonal and third at the national level of the competition.

Mr Vidjah said the Zoomkids Club helps to educate the children through the organisation of health talks, durbars and hand washing competitions in order for them to become sanitation conscious when they grow.

The Acting Regional Manager said the Region is one of the neatest regions in the country when it came to solid waste management.

Mr Abudu Issahaku, School Health Education Programme (SHEP) Coordinator challenged the rest of the students to be highly motivated by the effort of their colleagues and take steps to join the club to learn more about sanitation.

He said the problem in Ghana is poor sanitation and getting children to be conscious about issues of sanitation was wonderful.

Ms Alice Song-Aabo, the Patron of the Zoomkids Club in the school expressed gratitude for supporting activities of the organisation especially in the area of sanitation education, which helped in bringing the school this far.

She said since the formation of the club in the school, the students have become conscious about sanitation such that they do not liter the school compound any more.

In all, there are 70 Zoomkids Clubs in the region with 20 active ones all based in Wa.

GNA