Two jailed 15 years each on robbery charge

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Sept. 27, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Tuesday sentenced two persons to 15 years each imprisonment for conspiring and robbing four persons of their vehicles and various amounts of monies.

Derrick Asase and Michael Lamptey Lantei conspired and robbed their victims of the taxis' mobile phones and a total amount of GHâ‚µ400.00.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges, however, they were found guilty by the court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh at the end of the trial.

They are to serve 15 years each for the charge of conspiracy and robbery. Sentences are to run concurrently.

The court, however, acquitted and discharged their accomplice one Issah Issaka on the basis that he was not linked to the crime.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu told the court that the complainants are all taxi drivers in Accra, while the convicts are unemployed and reside at Odorkor Tipper.

He said on May 17, 2015, at about 2320 hours, Derrick and Michael hired the vehicle of the first complainant, one Solomon, from Kwame Nkrumah circle to Odorkor Tipper.

He said on a spot near Osei Kwame, Odorkor, Derrick turned the ignition key of the vehicle and asked Solomon to stop but he ignored him. Michael then pulled out a knife and inflicted wounds on him and ordered him to surrender both the car keys and his money or he would kill him.

The prosecution said the two succeeded in pulling out, Solomon from the vehicle, where Issah was waiting. They then entered the car and made an attempt to escape but could not move it.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said Solomon raised the alarm and an angry mob pounced on Derrick and Michael at the scene and arrested them but Issah managed to escape.

He told the court that the two were then handed over to the police for investigation.

While investigating, the second complainant, one Joseph, came to the police with a cutlass wound on his right hand and lodged a complainant against the convicts that they used a similar method to snatch his vehicle from him at Odorkor.

He said on May 19, 2015, an identification parade was held at the Odorkor Police Station and the third and fourth complainants, Odum and Jonathan also identified the convicts as those who robbed them of their mobile phones, monies and took away their vehicles.

