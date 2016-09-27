Payment of DKM victims commences in October

By Regina Benneh, GNA

Sunyani, Sept. 27, GNA - Customers of Diamond Micro-finance Limited (DKM), a collapsed micro finance company have been assured of receiving the first batch refund of their deposits in the first week of October.

Madam Jemima Oware, the Liquidator over-seeing the liquidation of the company's assets to recoup money for the payments said this at the first official meeting with customers at the Coronation Park in Sunyani.

Madam Oware is meeting customers in the three affected regions of Brong-Ahafo, Upper East and Upper West Regions to brief them about the liquidation process regarding when and how the payments would be done.

The next meeting is scheduled for Wa to meet affected clients in the Upper West before those in the Upper East at Bolgatanga.

She said the list of the affected customers would be out on Friday September 30 for them to check their names at the selected banks to collect their monies.

Madam Oware said the Ghana Commercial Bank, agricultural development bank and Fidelity Bank had been approved for payment by a specially-assigned officials at all districts in the three regions.

She said 93,000 customers had been affected with GHâ‚µ 540 million expected to be refunded to them.

Madam Oware said her office had taken custody of some properties of the company and is working hard to take charge of the rest that had been seized by some customers through courts order.

At the end of the about four hours meeting, the faces of most of the customers were an expression of disappointment as they felt dissatisfied with the liquidation process.

Madam Elizabeth Gyamfuah, a victim said: 'There is no hope from the information giving out by the liquidator as she is only dealing with clients who did not send their cases to court.'

Mr Moses Adomah, another victim of the scandal appealed to government to assist them to get back their monies to finance their children's education.

The DKM's operations were suspended by the Bank of Ghana last year after the company was cited for failing to comply with laid down rules and regulations governing the operations of the nation's financial industry.

GNA