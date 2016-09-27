Third E-Commerce Expo slated for October 27

Ghana’s biggest gathering of players in the e-commerce industry dubbed E-Commerce Expo is scheduled to take place on 27th – 28th October, 2016.

The event which will come off at the Swiss Spirit Hotel and Suites (Alisa Hotel) is the third since its inception.

It will see the gathering of companies and professionals from online retail shops, Telecoms, Banks, Internet service providers, Software Designers, solution providers in the mobile commerce, online payment, IT security, etc in Ghana's burgeoning ecommerce industry.

This year’s event is under the theme, “Transforming Ghana's Online Businesses through Technology, Innovation & Opportunity”.

Over the two-day period, the third Ghana eCommerce exhibition will provide the platform for exhibitors to sign on new businesses or clients, gain market exposure by showcasing their e-Commerce products and services, gain market feedback from thousands of highly targeted potential customers / buyers who need products and services.

The expo will also lead to the launch of new and innovative e-commerce and electronic financial transaction products, provide direct reach to potential customers with customized best practices e-commerce solutions, generate leads by face to face conversation with potential stakeholders and e-commerce and e-solution vendors as well as network with potential e-commerce and e-solutions investors.

Head of events at OML Africa, who are organizers of E-Commerce Expo, Paul Asinor, said, ”consumers are becoming more comfortable with e -Commerce and traditional retailers are adapting their strategies, and drawing in new customers, while sales are increasing year on year.

According to Forrester, Mobile payments alone will grow to $142 billion by the end of 2019, up from $52 billion in 2014. This is quite significant and business cannot lose sight of the fact that the future is online, mobile and digital.”

He added ‘as the Ghana eCommerce Expo is always looking for better ways to feature innovation and champion disruption, exhibition visitors are expected to throng the newly introduced Fintech Pavilion and the LaunchPad at this year's event.

The Fintech Pavilion will be the hive of Ghanaian innovation in the e-payments and electronic financial transactions space whiles the Launch Pad is the springboard where new software, mobile apps and other technological products and services such as latest android phones and PCs never before seen in Ghana will be launched alongside the biggest market players in front of an audience of media and prospective buyers.”

The exhibition, which is free to attend will have on display over 50 Ghanaian and international online solutions and products with an impressive list of exhibitors including Spearhead Networks, Tisu.com.gh , Teledata ICT, Pweb Systems, Brandit, Swifta Systems, News Ghana, Zoobashop, Jumia Travel, Africakart.

Others are mNotify, Ghana Women in Business Online Directory, Nespresso, citibusinessnews.com , Mobile App Solutions, National Express and many others.

Mr. Asinor continued, “The eCommerce conference running alongside the exhibition is designed to cover every aspect of online business with over 100+ delegates to be addressed by leading experts in e-Commerce, FinTech, Mobile and Online Banking, Social Media for Business, Digital Advertising and Cyber Security among others.

This conference is strategic as businesses adapt their processes to meet the evolving demands and behaviours of Ghana's fast growing middle class who are IT-savvy, trendy, use mobile apps and digital platforms; seek shopping convenience and have disposal incomes”.

He concluded,” A key highlight of this year's conference will be the discussion on mobile banking's strategic approach to consumer money management through smartphones, tablets, and other portable devices as many retail banks in their quest to offer mobile banking services have leaped before looking”.

By: Citibusinessnews.com/Ghana