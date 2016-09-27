A young entrepreneur and journalist, has audaciously vowed to snatch the Ketu South seat from the incumbent Fifi Kwetey, after picking nomination forms to contest as an independent candidate.

The Ketu South Constituency is a stronghold of the ruling NDC and one of the major determinants of the party's chances of victory in the general elections.

For instance, President John Dramani Mahama garnered about 81,880 votes(93.15% of total vote cast), and about 77,837 people voted for the incumbent MP, Fifi Kwetey in the 2012 elections.

There have been reports of apathy in the constituency following the disqualification of a business man, Jim Yao Morti during the NDC’s primary. The man had some followers from the Some Traditional Area in the Constituency. The former MP, Albert Zigah, also staged a comeback during the primary.

This, keen watchers of the race say might affect the party’s fortunes particularly in the Some Traditional Area.

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe told Citi News yesterday after picking his nomination forms at the Electoral Commission's Office at Tokor, that he is leaving no stone unturned to unseat the incumbent NDC MP and Transport Minister Fifi Kwetey.

Rustum Gameli Senorgbe is a journalist with Volta Premier FM, a campus radio station at Ho Polytechnic, and a Marketing Executive. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration and hails from Agbozume in the Some Traditional Area.

The young journalist, who connects with the youth promised a landslide victory to unseat the incumbent MP.

He promised to set up a business incubator to nurture business modules and provide jobs for the unemployed youth in the area when elected.

“I would initiate mentoring activities for graduates and add value to the Kente Business in the area and ensure the West Africa protocol on free movement of our people to trade in Togo is adhered to”

He added that, Ketu South constituency needs a young, proactive and innovative leader to bring the needed development to the area.

By: King Nobert Akpablie/citifmonline.com/Ghana