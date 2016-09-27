DPS International Ghana Pupils Appeal For Peaceful Elections

Pupils of DPS International Ghana made the passionate appeal when they joined other children, politicians and some citizens at the launch of the National Peace Video in Accra

Pupils of the Delhi Public School (DPS) International Ghana, a world-class centre of child education in Community 25, Tema have appealed to political parties to ensure no blood is spilt during the impending general elections.

According to the pupils, politicians should make peace the central theme of their campaign messages.

They had, consequently, advised political parties and their activists to desist from commentaries or acts that were likely to divide Ghanaians, spark violence and, disturb the peace of the nation.

A Class I pupil of the school said they felt so miserable when they heard some social analysts and politicians issuing threats, especially during radio and television discussions.

Another pupil called on politicians to channel their energy to talk about how they were going to develop the country rather than engaging in discussions that fuel political tension.

Mr Mukesh Thakwani, Director of DPS International Ghana said peace in Ghana is essential to the country’s growth, development and education, and indicated that without peace Ghana’s future would be compromised.

“Ghana has been marked as one of the peaceful nations in the world so we must not use this period to destroy that good image,” the director of DPS International Ghana pointed out.

He indicated that the upcoming election is an opportunity for Ghana to prove to the rest of the world that it truly understands the concept of democracy thus allowing everybody to exercise his or her franchise without insults and attack.

According to him, the electorates should avoid insulting people who they will not vote for and see each other as one people.

Special guest of honour, Rev. Prof Emmanuel Asante, Chairman of the National Peace Council (NPC) stated that Ghanaians should not engage in provocative acts that might disturb the peace of the country.

According to him, election of people to lead Ghana in the development of the nation should not lead people to engage in insults, fighting and inflammatory acts that might create problem for the nation.

He stressed that Ghanaians should be proud of people from different ethnic groups joining the same political party instead of seeing the parties as enemies, urging Ghanaians to do the right thing to avoid destruction and killings that other countries had experienced as a result of political violence.

He said Ghanaians should let Ghana lead by ensuring no rigging occurred and the elections, transparent, by ensuring nobody used the elections as a tool to destroy Ghana.

He advised activists of all the political parties to avoid insulting candidates they would not vote for since they were the ones who had offered themselves to be servants of the nation though they represent other political parties.

“So let me say this to you members of the NDC, the supporters of NPP cannot be your enemies, I say to NPP people today, people of the NDC cannot be your enemies and I say the same thing to other political parties because at the end of the day, we are all Ghanaians,” Rev Asante stressed.

However, Mr. Sam V. Muthu, Director of Goodluck Africa, the company that put together the peace video said the aim of the audiovisual was to ensure peace before, during and after the general elections in Ghana.

