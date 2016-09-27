Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
NPP News | 27 September 2016 18:41 CET

NPP Primaries Re-Run: Joe Baidoe-Ansah Loses

By Daily Guide
Joe Baidoe-Ansah
Joe Baidoe-Ansah

The incumbent MP for Kwesimintsim in the Western region Joe Baidoe-Ansah has lost the NPP's parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

He lost to his only contender Joe Mensah in the keenly contested polls held on Tuesday.

The MP who was seeking a fifth term in parliament garnered 122 votes as against the victor’s 187, according to provisional results.

The primary in the constituency was delayed after the NPP executives in the constituency initially disqualified Joe Mensah from contesting.

Mr. Mensah was disqualified by the Constituency Vetting Committee on the basis that he was not a member of the party. The Committee claimed that the candidate's party identity cards were fake and that he was also a former cadre who worked with the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) under leader, Flt Lt J.J. Rawlings.

But an Accra High court subsequently ruled that Mr. Mensah was qualified to contest the race.

The judgement was made after the Court upheld claims by Mensah that he was unjustifiably disqualified from contesting the race.

-Starrfmonline

NPP News

The human mind needs neither wheels nor light to travel. Yet, no machine on earth travels faster than the mind.
By: Steve, Kassel German
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img