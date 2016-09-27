NPP Primaries Re-Run: Joe Baidoe-Ansah Loses

The incumbent MP for Kwesimintsim in the Western region Joe Baidoe-Ansah has lost the NPP's parliamentary primaries in the constituency.

He lost to his only contender Joe Mensah in the keenly contested polls held on Tuesday.

The MP who was seeking a fifth term in parliament garnered 122 votes as against the victor’s 187, according to provisional results.

The primary in the constituency was delayed after the NPP executives in the constituency initially disqualified Joe Mensah from contesting.

Mr. Mensah was disqualified by the Constituency Vetting Committee on the basis that he was not a member of the party. The Committee claimed that the candidate's party identity cards were fake and that he was also a former cadre who worked with the Provisional National Defence Council (PNDC) under leader, Flt Lt J.J. Rawlings.

But an Accra High court subsequently ruled that Mr. Mensah was qualified to contest the race.

The judgement was made after the Court upheld claims by Mensah that he was unjustifiably disqualified from contesting the race.

-Starrfmonline