Bawumia begins Central Region campaign tour [Photos]

Thousands on Monday poured out in the Central Regional town of Odoben in the Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa Constituency to welcome the New Patriotic Party (NPP) running mate, Mahamudu Bawumia on the first day of his Central Regional Tour.

Speaking at the Rally held to climax his visit to the town, Nana Akufo-Addo’s Running Mate indicated that, the NPP has carefully thought-out policies that will ensure the revival of the economy and create jobs.

These policies he said, include – the One District – One Factory Policy; reduction of the Tax burden to create an enabling environment for production, and policies that will ensure that the financial sector supports the private sector with the needed capital, at the right rates, for business growth.

By: citifmonline.com